World Tofu Day 2023: Date, History, Facts, Activities

World Tofu Day is celebrated annually on July 26 in recognition of tofu, a soy-based meat substitute. Tofu's popularity has increased as more people adopt a plant-based diet. Vegans and vegetarians appreciate and enjoy it because it allows them to avoid meat consumption and at the same time get the necessary protein. Even if you're not a vegetarian but curious about tofu, today would be a great time to try it.



The background of World Tofu Day

The East Asian diet, which is largely based on tofu, is a staple food in many countries around the world. Tofu is as indispensable to a vegetarian diet as dairy products like milk and cheese are to regular consumers. Tofu dates back to 900 AD. C. in Japan, where it is the most ubiquitous food.

Tofu, or curd in English, goes by a variety of names in Chinese and Japanese. The term "tofu" was not coined until the early 19th century, when English translations of Chinese cookbooks were published. In the 1970s, as the meat substitute gained wide acceptance in the West, "tofu" became an official designation in cookbooks. People who prefer a vegetarian or vegan diet have become dependent on tofu. It has become a traditional dish and a healthy alternative for them.

Each Japanese prefecture has its own method of producing tofu, which is reflected in the variety of ways it is eaten. When soybean production is carried out effectively, large numbers of people benefit. Tofu is one of the most adaptable and nutritious substances on the planet. National Tofu Day aims to highlight the many ways in which tofu has influenced and nourished people around the world.

World Tofu Day activities

Prepare tofu meals at home

Look online for tofu recipes to make at home. There are several of them including tikka masala and bibimbap.

Consider out of the norm

Consider tofu in a different light by incorporating it into your dishes. Tofu's adaptability means that it can be made into a variety of dishes and will enhance and enhance flavours.

Arrange a meeting

Hosting a gathering is a great way to expose others to tofu dishes. Also, they can learn about the countries where tofu originated. If the gathering is small, go a step further and have a cook-off. The one who prepares the best dish triumphs.

Interesting facts about Tofu

1. There are five main categories of tofu, including silken, extra soft, medium, firm, and extra firm varieties.

2. One mile equals 12,672 slabs of tofu laid end to end.

3. Tofu contains isoflavones, which are known to reduce the risk of cancer.

4. Tofu soaks up the flavor of whatever it's prepared in, making silken tofu great for custards, pies, and moistening your chocolate cake.

5. Tofu takes on a yellowish hue when frozen, but returns to its original hue when thawed.