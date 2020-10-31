X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Food

World Vegan Day 2020: 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hyderabad

World Vegan Day 2020
x

World Vegan Day 2020: 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hyderabad

Highlights

World Vegan Day 2020: Many restaurants and cafés offer special menus for their vegan customers, and they may even offer discounts on account of World Vegan Day.

World Vegan Day 2020: World Vegan Day is celebrated by vegans across the globe every 1 November.

It raises awareness about animal rights and promotes the adoption of a Vegan lifestyle. Vegans are compassionate towards animals. Strict vegans also avoid products that use animal labour, including those which need to be tested on animals. Vegans criticize activities such as visiting zoos, aquariums, animal racing or fighting.

The best part about World Vegan Day is that no firm plan is followed. In November 1944, the Vegan Society was born without a particular date ascribed to it. The global celebrations consist of sharing facts about veganism via seminars, exhibitions, debates, and workshops. The vegan day is a perfect day to learn, share, and interact about vegan facts with friends. The day inspires individuals to appreciate the benefits of veganism and adopt the lifestyle.

There is no official holiday on World Vegan Day. Vegan groups and practitioners of veganism organize educational drives, workshops, plant saplings or set up stalls to bring attention to the importance of animal rights and kindness towards them.

Many restaurants and cafés provide special menus for their vegan customers, and they may even offer discounts on account of World Vegan Day.

Please find the list of 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hyderabad:

Dakshin

ITC Kakatiya Hotel, Lobby Level, 6-3-1187

Begumpet


Deccan Pavilion

Begum Pet Road

Begumpet


Dum Pukht Begum's

Survey No 83/1 ITC Kohenur, Plot No 5

Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City


Feast

115/1 ISB Road Financial District

Gachibowli


Golconda Pavilion

Plot No 5 1 No 5 No. 5 Street Survey No 83/1

ITC Kohenur, Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City



MoMo Café

Lobby Level Lower Tank Bund Road

Courtyard by Marriott



Ottimo Cucina Italiana

ITC Kohenu, Plot No. 5, Survey No. 83/1

Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City


Seasonal Tastes

Raheja It Park, Hi-Tech City

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur


Yi Jing

ITC Kohenur, Plot No.5 Survey No.83/1

Knowledge City



Zega

115/1 Nanakramguda Financial District

Gachibowli, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X