World Vegan Day 2020: 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hyderabad
World Vegan Day 2020: Many restaurants and cafés offer special menus for their vegan customers, and they may even offer discounts on account of World Vegan Day.
World Vegan Day 2020: World Vegan Day is celebrated by vegans across the globe every 1 November.
It raises awareness about animal rights and promotes the adoption of a Vegan lifestyle. Vegans are compassionate towards animals. Strict vegans also avoid products that use animal labour, including those which need to be tested on animals. Vegans criticize activities such as visiting zoos, aquariums, animal racing or fighting.
The best part about World Vegan Day is that no firm plan is followed. In November 1944, the Vegan Society was born without a particular date ascribed to it. The global celebrations consist of sharing facts about veganism via seminars, exhibitions, debates, and workshops. The vegan day is a perfect day to learn, share, and interact about vegan facts with friends. The day inspires individuals to appreciate the benefits of veganism and adopt the lifestyle.
There is no official holiday on World Vegan Day. Vegan groups and practitioners of veganism organize educational drives, workshops, plant saplings or set up stalls to bring attention to the importance of animal rights and kindness towards them.
Please find the list of 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hyderabad:
Dakshin
ITC Kakatiya Hotel, Lobby Level, 6-3-1187
Begumpet
Deccan Pavilion
Begum Pet Road
Begumpet
Dum Pukht Begum's
Survey No 83/1 ITC Kohenur, Plot No 5
Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City
Feast
115/1 ISB Road Financial District
Gachibowli
Golconda Pavilion
Plot No 5 1 No 5 No. 5 Street Survey No 83/1
ITC Kohenur, Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City
MoMo Café
Lobby Level Lower Tank Bund Road
Courtyard by Marriott
Ottimo Cucina Italiana
ITC Kohenu, Plot No. 5, Survey No. 83/1
Knowledge City, Madhapur HITEC City
Seasonal Tastes
Raheja It Park, Hi-Tech City
The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur
Yi Jing
ITC Kohenur, Plot No.5 Survey No.83/1
Knowledge City
Zega
115/1 Nanakramguda Financial District
Gachibowli, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel