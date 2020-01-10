Founder Of 'I Am Dubai', Kareem Zoro To Soon Enter Into The Middle East Market!

Social media influencers have a unique way of creating content. To stay relevant, many influencers opt for creative strategies. Kareem Elmashad aka Kareem Zoro is a content creator based in Dubai and is the founder of a social media agency named 'I am Dubai'. An award-winning personality, he has bagged the title of 'Influencer of the year' three times till now. The influencer is now planning to launch a mobile app which will join hands with top restaurants. The goal of this initiative is to bring models on board and have their collaboration with restaurants. As a barter, the models will be getting high-end services for hyping the restaurants on Instagram.

Well, that is an out and out creative strategy by Kareem which will definitely work in his favour. Besides this, he strongly believes that a model can be successful if he/she is associated with a renowned modelling agency or has a good social media presence in terms of followers and reach. "With 'I am Dubai', we are planning to enter the Middle East market by offering the best of our services and it is one of the most important and influential markets in the world", said the influencer. This strategy by him will have dual benefits as it will popularize the restaurants as well as the models on social media.

Kareem is working endlessly and is putting in his best efforts to give bloggers a platform on social media. To know more about his initiative and for using the services, models can register by following the Instagram page, '@i.amdubai' or by visiting the website www.iamdubai.co. To all the models and influencers out there, what are you waiting for? Go check out the initiative by Kareem Zoro and boost your popularity by collaborating with the top restaurants of Dubai and nearby areas.