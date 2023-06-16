Fresh Veggies Day is celebrated in early summer when the tastiest new-season vegetables started to become plentiful. It’s a great kickoff to the rest of the summer, acting as a reminder to look out for fresh, local vegetables to add to the table all throughout the season. In fact, the entire month of June is known by some as Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month, so that gives plenty of time to create new habits!

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals should eat at a minimum of 400 grams of vegetables and fruit each day (this doesn’t count as super-starchy tubers like potatoes). This has turned into a 5-a-Day program that has gone through various versions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries.