Friendship day 2023: Five relatable movies to watch with your best buddies on Friendship Day

Indian cinema has produced and delivered many relatable movies around friendships- be it 1949's Raj Kapoor and Premnath starrer, 'Barsaat', 1975's 'Sholay', 2001's 'Dil Chahta Hai', its alter ego- 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011), or 'Cocktail' (2012). This International Friendship Day, flag off a marathon binge-watching session with five similar movies that celebrate the various shades of friendship.

Rang De Basanti

College de gate de iss taraf hum life ko nachate hain.. te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai, says Aamir Khan's DJ in this fiery masterpiece, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which pivots from a campus caper into a serious comment on institutional corruption. The story begins when a British film student comes to India to document the historical events of the Indian freedom movement and through her friend Sonia, meets Daljeet (DJ), Sukhi, Ajay, and Aslam on a campus and asks them to act in her film. Initially the five men struggle to understand the psyche of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan and Rajguru. But then a personal tragedy steers them towards a more personal quest for justice. No other film transitions this smoothly from themes of love and passionate friendships to larger questions facing the country. It stars Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Waheeda Rahman. Stream it on Netflix.

Super Senior Heroes

Ganeshan, a gentle soul finds himself adrift and devoid of joy at the age of 65, following the heartbreaking loss of his beloved wife. However, a glimmer of hope emerges with the delightful news of his 7-year-old grandson Aadith's impending visit to India. In the face of this long-awaited reunion, Ganeshan's newfound zest for life stirs within him but reality is a tad different. Aadith loves superheroes and can't bond with this grandfather. When nothing works, Ganeshan and his retired friends pretend to have joined a superhero league and Aadith suddenly sees his 'thaatha' in a new light. The super senior heroes then get together to solve a kidnapping case and prove that nothing is impossible when friends come together to support each other. The Karthik Kumar directorial explores themes of loss and grief, love, support, and hope with a simple, heartwarming and wholesome story. It stars Ambika, Bhagyaraj, Chinni Jayanth, Pandyarajan, and Vinodhini Vaidynathan. Be prepared with a box of tissues as you watch it. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

If we had to describe this film with a food analogy, it could be compared to a rich and tender chocolate cake with a lingering aftertaste of pure joy. The story begins when a group of friends (Shaleen, Mala, Jiggy, Bombs, and Rotlu) begin to retell the love story of a gentle and modest Jai, aka Rats,with his fearlessly spunky best friend Aditi (Meow). The two find it hard to acknowledge their feelings for each other, having spent years as buddies but eventually fall hopelessly in love. The Abbas Tyrewala directorial is a dramatic ride , filled with multiple nuances and life lessons about friendship like, Dost hai na, doston ki apni jagah hoti hai. Starring Genelia D'Souza, Imran Khan, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ayaz Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and others, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

3 Idiots

Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai.. lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai' this hilarious dialogue perfectly sums up the bromance in this movie about three students in an engineering college who come from diametrically opposite backgrounds but somehow find common ground aided by laughter, fun, forgiveness, and love. The story begins with Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan) trying to find their college friend 'Rancho' who had transformed their life as well as their perspective about true success. Upon discovering that Rancho has disappeared without informing anybody, they embark on a road trip to find him. The critically acclaimed film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is packed with unforgettable performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Omi Vaidya, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and more. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Rock On!

This is a heartfelt journey of friendship where Aditya, Joe, Kedar, and Rob form a rock band fueled by dreams of stardom. However, when their musical aspirations hit a wall, they part ways, tormented by resentment and their own wounded pride. When they unexpectedly cross paths years later, fate intervenes, and they decide to reunite and chase their long-lost dream with a newfound passion. Their unforgettable musical journey exemplifies the healing that friendship can bring, showing that it is never too late to pursue shared dreams when surrounded by friends who lift you higher. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial stars Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli, Shahana Goswami, and Luke Kenny. Stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.