From elaborate celebrations to simplified versions of Ugadi

Strings of 'ma-toranam' (mango leaves) adorn the entrance. The floor is swept clean by sprinkling cow dung-laced water before intricate makolam (rangoli made of rice batter) embellished with chemman (diluted brick solution) find a place at the front yard. A handful of fresh flowers are placed around the ghee-laden 'kuthu vilakku' (lamp) kept at the centre of the makolam.

Much before the break of the dawn, children are literally dragged from their beds to view a tray of fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers, bowls of coins, new currency notes and gold jewellery and many more all arranged in front of a mirror. "Vishu kani is probably the first thing to be viewed on 'varsha pirappu' (New Year) as it signifies freshness, abundance and prosperity. Sighting it symbolises a year of abundance. Women in the family used to wake up in the wee hours and arrange the kani for the family to view as the first sighting of the day.

In some households, the kani gets readied before night itself. Coconut, jack fruit, Malabar cucumber, a variety of fresh fruits and flowers, currency notes form a part of the must-include list. Part of the celebration in Tamil Nadu is similar to Vishu observed in Kerala," explains Ramaswamy Radhamani, a Tamilian.

Be it Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka, Vishu in Kerala, Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Poila Baishakh in West Bengal or Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, elaborate arrangements get into the traditional New Year celebrations.

For Telugu people, Ugadi is synonymous with fresh beginnings, new endeavours and ushering in abundance and happiness. The making of Ugadi pachadi plays a key role in the celebration and adding fresh ingredients to the dish signifies the need to accept 'shadruchulu' (six flavours) as an integral part of life. "Kotha chintapandu (fresh tamarind), raw mango, banana, neem flower, jaggery, salt and green chilies accentuate the flavours (teepi, chedu, karam, vagaru, pulupu and teepi) and savouring them on Ugadi epitomises the acceptance of different situations and stages of life with equal prominence," explains D Vijaya Lakshmi, an elderly woman.

In some Telugu households, investing in gold jewellery and silver ornaments is considered a must-do Ugadi errand. Although donning new clothing is mandatory, the day is also auspicious to start new ventures or bring home new vehicles. Years back, elaborate arrangements were made ahead of Ugadi. From bringing bags of groceries to new sets of clothes and ornaments, special attention was paid to each and every aspect of the festival. However, with time being the most luxurious component of life, many are now looking forward to a hassle-free celebration that saves their time.

As a result, many prefer placing an order for traditional sweets rather than grinding the batter for the sweet dumplings (boorelu). Simple lemon rice replaces tamarind-flavoured rice. Bobbatlu, the once frequented item in Telugu kitchens during special occasions, are often bought from the retail outlets. With a bunch of online food delivery Apps making life easier, working women are largely dependent on them for the convenience the facility offers.