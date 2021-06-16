Fudge Day is a day to enjoy the deliciousness of this decadent, sweet candy that is appreciated all over the world. It cannot be denied that celebrating this delicious, tasty treat is a great way to spend just about any day, especially on Fudge Day.



Fudge is a soft, smooth confectionary that is made by mixing and then heating milk, butter and sugar. A variety of other ingredients can then be added to create assorted varieties and flavours of fudge. Some of the most popular flavours include chocolate and peanut butter, but there's a whole world out there of fudge flavours that are waiting to be explored.

On Fudge Day, why not try making a batch of delicious fudge?

While some fudge recipes can be complicated and require the use of a candy thermometer, other easier recipes only need access to a microwave. A simple way to get tasty fudge in a short time is to use this basic recipe, creating a delicious treat to make and enjoy right in the kitchen at home!

Easy Chocolate Fudge Recipe



Melt three cups (700g) of chocolate chips along with fourteen ounces (400g) of sweetened condensed milk and ¼ cup (30g) of butter or margarine in a large bowl in the microwave.

Cook on medium heat for approximately four minutes, or until the chocolate chips have all melted, being sure to stir a couple of times during cooking.

Add in any extra ingredients (nuts, fruit, cookie crumbs, marshmallows, etc.) as desired and then stir well. Pour fudge mixture into a greased 8 x 8 glass dish and refrigerate until set. Simple, quick and tasty!