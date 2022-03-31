  • Menu
Everyone needs a little unstructured fun in their day, and Fun Day is perfect for having time dedicated to exactly that.

Everyone needs a little unstructured fun in their day, and Fun Day is perfect for having time dedicated to exactly that. It gives everybody the chance to unwind, relax, and get a little silly, released from the confines of orderly school and work routine to remember what life is supposed to be all about.

In today's high-speed world, with its constant pressure to go farther, get more done, be more productive, and climb in our career, having a little fun often goes by the wayside. The stress of this lifestyle has been shown to have a constant and growing negative effect on the overall health of people. Fun Day is a reminder to break the stressful line of day to day living, and to go out and have some Fun!

