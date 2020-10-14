Gadgets to prepare you for a natural disaster

In the event of an emergency or disaster, a household must be prepared to face the worst. After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for many days. One must always be prepared well in advance instead of regretting later.

A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Don't wait for the incident to happen with you, but have an emergency kit packed. In case of an emergency, one must have supplies ready to last for at least 72 hours or even more.

This year has already witnessed several natural disasters in India. From Cyclone Amphan that struck Eastern India, to the recent floods in Assam and now the torrential rains in Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Hyderabad witnessed its highest-ever rainfall on Tuesday. The relentless rain brought the regular life in Hyderabad to a standstill as several parts of the city ended up flooded. Especially the low-lying areas faced severe water-logging.

According to news reports, at least 15 people have lost lives due to the heavy rainfalls in Hyderabad.

These are the times when one realises to prepare an emergency kit for the future. Here is a list of essentials that must be stocked as fundamental precautions and supplies, which include enough water and food to last at least three to seven days, a first aid kit, and extra batteries.

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day minimum, 2-weeks if there is enough space)

Food: non-perishable and easy to prepare (3-day minimum, 2-weeks if there is enough storage facility)

Head Lamp: When there is complete darkness outside, wearing a headlamp will be handy that will ensure visibility and leave your hands free. Cost: Rs.600/- to Rs.1000/-

Portable Charger: A battery charger, which won't need electricity, will keep your laptop and other devices charged so that you can keep in touch with your family and friends or receive emergency updates. Make: Eton American Red Cross USB Cell Phone Charger with Hand Crank LED Flashlight Price: Rs.2500/-

Power Banks: A minimum of 15000mAh powerbank with more than one USB with 5V/2.1A Port will be helpful for faster charging of your gadgets Make: Ambrane, Duracel, Mi, RedMi Price: Rs.500/- to Rs.2500/-

Water Purifier: During disasters like floods, one must be careful with water that is consumed. In the case of no electricity, this water purifier could be a life saviour.

Waterproof bags: In case of flooding or heavy rains, you'll want to protect your expensive gadgets. Price: Rs.500/- to Rs.1000/-

LED Flashlights: LED flashlights shine brighter than regular ones and usually consume less power. Price: Rs.400/- to Rs.1000/-

Personal hygiene items (hand sanitizer, toilet paper, feminine products)

Basic First-Aid kit: Tablets, syrups, thermometre, ointments, bandaging, and BLS (Basic Life Support) CPR and rescue breathing at the layperson level









Rain Boots: Rainy season can be considered as the best time of the year available for the people to go ahead and invest their money on purchasing rain boots . That's because you will often get your shoes wet when walking under the severe weather conditions. This can deliver an uncomfortable feeling throughout the day.



