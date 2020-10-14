Gadgets to prepare you for a natural disaster
Gadgets That Should Be In Your Home for Emergency Preparedness. Heres our picks
In the event of an emergency or disaster, a household must be prepared to face the worst. After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for many days. One must always be prepared well in advance instead of regretting later.
A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Don't wait for the incident to happen with you, but have an emergency kit packed. In case of an emergency, one must have supplies ready to last for at least 72 hours or even more.
This year has already witnessed several natural disasters in India. From Cyclone Amphan that struck Eastern India, to the recent floods in Assam and now the torrential rains in Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Hyderabad witnessed its highest-ever rainfall on Tuesday. The relentless rain brought the regular life in Hyderabad to a standstill as several parts of the city ended up flooded. Especially the low-lying areas faced severe water-logging.
According to news reports, at least 15 people have lost lives due to the heavy rainfalls in Hyderabad.
These are the times when one realises to prepare an emergency kit for the future. Here is a list of essentials that must be stocked as fundamental precautions and supplies, which include enough water and food to last at least three to seven days, a first aid kit, and extra batteries.