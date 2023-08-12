Gen Z-Inspired Designs to Uplift Your Home Decor

Thanks to the influence of Generation Z, or Gen Z, the inventive and creative generation born between the middle of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2010s, the world of Home Decor has recently undergone a vibrant and revitalising transformation.









We spoke to Simran Kohli, Founder of ‘Dusaan’ says, “The unique perspective of Gen Z on aesthetics, sustainability, and functionality has inspired an exciting wave of design trends that are redefining the concept of home decor.” Simran Kohli shares few tips for to uplift your Home Décor.



1. Gen-Z is proud of its identity and does not shy away from showing it off

Gen Z values individuality and self-expression, and their choice of home decor reflects that. You can add your personality and sense of style to your living spaces by choosing from a variety of customizable items, and Gen-Z loves this. One can show off their personality through the home decor they desire, whether it is custom-designed lamps, macramé hangings, bohemian (boho) wallpapers, cushions, and so on.

2. Gen-Z is committed to the planet and re-imagines everything to make it eco-friendly

Gen-Z's commitment to environmental sustainability has motivated designers to incorporate eco-friendly components into home decor. Sustainable design principles are at the heart of their Gen Z-inspired collections, which range from reclaimed wood furniture to repurposed materials for decorative items. By choosing these eco-friendly furnishings, you not only improve the appeal of your home but also help make the world a greener place, reflecting Gen Z's dedication to ethical behavior.

3. It’s all about the vibes for Gen-Z, they love to bring out their colourful personality

The Home Decor industry has undoubtedly been impacted by Gen Z's love of vibrant and expressive hues. Bid adieu to traditional neutrals and hello to vibrant hues that foster a lively and energizing environment. New and fashionable designs frequently use a variety of vibrant hues, from electric blues and vivacious yellows to passionate pinks and lush greens. These vibrant tones can add a playful and creative touch to your living spaces, reflecting Gen Z's unapologetically bold nature.

4. Functionality and multifunctionality are a must for the era always on the move

A demand for multifunctional and space-saving designs has arisen as a result of the frequently small and adaptable living spaces adopted by Gen-Z, especially ones in top-tier cities like Mumbai and Bangalore. Furniture collections inspired by them feature cutting-edge, multipurpose home decor pieces and furnishings that can be used in ways we had not even thought of. These designs maximize functionality without sacrificing style, from wall brackets with multiple compartments to various types of tables that adapt to your changing needs.

5. Tech is the key to unlocking this always-connected generation

The digital age has had a significant impact on Gen Z's way of life, and seamless tech integration is an important feature of their living environments. Whether it's spaces that incorporate their gadgets, thinking of all the cool WFH furniture, or shopping for their home and re-imagining it with AI - Gen Z loves to use tech in their home One can effortlessly design a home to fit their tech-savvy lifestyle by embracing modern conveniences, and this is a must, given that Gen Z is always connected to the internet.









It is exciting to embrace these motivating trends in Gen Z-inspired collections. Gen Z's influence on home decor is a breath of fresh air. Home decor items need to capture the spirit of this dynamic generation, from sustainable elements to vibrant colors, multifunctional designs to tech integration, and an emphasis on personalization.

