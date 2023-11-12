Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog

The auspicious Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali and before Bhai Dooj. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. Also known as Annakoot Puja, it is marked as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa in Maharashtra. Devotees of Lord Krishna prepare food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour and green leafy vegetables and offer them to Lord Krishna. As we prepare to enjoy the festivities, here are a few things about Govardhan Puja that you should know, including the date, time, shubhmuhurat, puja vidhi, bhog and samagri.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Date:

Govardhan Puja falls during the Pratipadatithi of the Kartik month. In the Hindu calendar, it can also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of the beginning of Pratipada Tithi. The festival of Govardhan Puja usually falls annually on the day after Diwali Puja. However, sometimes there may be a gap of one day. This year, Govardhan Puja falls on November 14, says Drik Panchang.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Timing:

According to Panchang, the puja timing for the festival will begin at 6:43 am and end at 8:52 am on November 14. The Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the Pratipadatithi will begin at 2:56 pm on November 13 and will end at 2:36 pm on November 14.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Puja Vidhi, Bhog and Puja Samagri:

While performing Govardhan Puja, there are a few things to remember. First, make Govardhan Parvat with cow dung in your yard. Then worship Lord Govardhan by lighting a lamp and offering rice, kheer, batashe, water, milk, paan, Kesar and flowers. Also, pray to Lord Krishna after organizing the entire samagri. One should also prepare 56 or 108 types of food and offer it as bhog to God.

To perform bhog for Govardhan Puja, you will need sweets for the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands made of fresh flowers, roli, rice and cow dung. Devotees also prepare 56 foods known as Chappan Bhog. They also make panchamrit with honey, curd and sugar.

Meanwhile, the Govardhan Puja samagri puja includes wheat, rice, Panchamrit (made with curd, milk, honey, sugar, nuts and tulsi leaves), Annakutta sabzi (made with various vegetables) and curry (made with chickpea flour and leafy vegetables). Curry, Panchamrit and sabzi are offered to Lord Krishna. Furthermore, the Panchamrit is later given to the devotees after offering it to God.