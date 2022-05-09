Gur Ka Sharbat: A Perfect Summer Drink

Jaggery has always been known as the best substitute to the refined sugar, offering countless health benefits. The Chilled Gur Ka Sharbat is one the best drinks, which one can enjoy anytime, without much worrying about the repercussions.



This one is quick drink, all you have to do is, mix water and gur, wait until the gur completely dissolves and it develops a light brownish hue, but you can adjust it based on as to how sweet you would like to drink. You can also add a dash of lemon juice, this would make the drink bit tangy and it is done.

If you are serving lesser number of people you can do it, but if you have serve for larger number and also faster, in that case, you can crush the jaggery to powder and mix them in water, this will help to dissolve faster/.

If you have not got a chance to taste the best Gur ka Sharbat, then Aqeel Ahmed's Small set up in Jama Masjid, Old Delhi is the perfect deal. He has been in this business, when he was mere 18 years, now he is 40 years. His Father, Zaheer Ahmed initiated this business of selling Gur ka Sharbat here in Old Delhi in the year 1947, post partition. He uses big brass spoon, which he uses to stir the mixture is as old as the shop itself. He believes, that his shop is the only shop across India, which serves this drink. His son, who is now 18 years helps his father in running the shop together.

Aqeel sells a glass of Sharbat for mere Rs. 5, which he is not looking at increasing the price anytime. Sooner/

Shop address : Corner of Pahari Imli, Chitli Qabar, Bazaar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Old Delhi, Opens at 8:00 am and closes at 9:000 or 10:00 pm.