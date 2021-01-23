Hair grooming tips for the men out there 

Your hair is perhaps one of the most essential and first-noticed things about your appearance-both men and women will agree on this point. But we know for a fact that women are more into taking care of their hair and styling them. But its 2021, hair goals are not just limited to ladies anymore. Infact, your hair can also make you look younger or older.

We spoke to Dinesh Arora, founder and CEO of 'The Hair Palace', he says, "Taking care of your hair doesn't have to be difficult or time-consuming at all. All you need to do is start somewhere."

It's simple, go for a natural/ gentle shampoo

The perfect shampoo for men does exist! Make sure your shampoo contains natural ingredients that gently cleanse your hair and scalp. Avoid shampoos that contain harsh chemical ingredients. Choose a shampoo that includes nourishing ingredients that has strengthening properties. "I Will make it even simpler for you, what you could do is, just look for ingredients like protein, amino acids and vitamin E and you 're good to go! The problem with most cheap shampoos out there is that it will contain compounds called sulfate. So one must look for sulphate-free shampoos. "

Stop shampooing everyday

Guys do have a habit of using shampoo every day unlike girls. They even assume that they should be washing their hair every time they hop in the shower! We know for a fact that hair gets greasy due to bike rides and pollution. But what you could do here is, use your shampoo on alternate days.

Invest in the right kind of hair styling products

Choose products depending upon your hair type and texture. Don't splurge into anything and everything that your favorite celebrities endorse. Ask your hair stylist to recommend you products accordingly.

Don't ignore your salon visits

Do you endlessly delay your trips to the barber shop ?Try to delay it until you can't possibly wait any longer? Let me tell you, you are not taking care of your hair at all. I'll suggest, go every 2-3 weeks for the best style. Infact, It totally depends on your haircut. In case you've short hair, you will need to go more often than men with longer hair.

Use conditioner

When you shower, conditioner is designed to moisturise and protect your hair and also soothe and settle down its cuticles which are the rough shingle like edges around the central hair shaft. Men with curly hair are going to benefit especially from using conditioner daily as smoothing down these cuticles of curly hair will help it look its best.

Use right kind of tools in the right ways

Your hair is naturally delicate so it's essential for you to know how to style it without causing any damage. Let's say, wet hair is more susceptible to damage than dry hair, so you shouldn't use a hairbrush when your hair is wet. The hair strands do get tangled in the many bristles of the brush and can get pulled out very easily. In case, If you're planning to style your hair when it's wet, I'll suggest go with wide-toothed comb.

And, don't forget to oil your hair. It improves blood circulation. As oiling your hair strengthens the roots and gives the hair extra shine.

Lastly, remember to have a balanced diet, stay healthy, drink lots of water and don't stress it. No product can substitute what you intake. Try to include iron-rich foods like leafy vegetables, fish, chickpea, soybeans and cereals in your diet.

Healthy hair doesn't get easier than this! These are basic hair care tips will win you over and your hair care routine will never be the same. Stay consistent. Stick to the routine. It takes time to tame your untamed hair.