Hair Heroes Unite: Milaap Organises 'Hair Donation Drive' in Hyderabad to Empower Cancer Survivors

After a successful hair donation camp in Bengaluru, Milaap, India’s largest crowdfunding platform hosted a second round of their hair donation drive in Hyderabad on June 10th, Saturday. The half-day event was held for the city’s volunteers in collaboration with ‘Hope for Life Foundation’ and ‘Hyderabad Hair Donation’ to create awareness about cancer survivors’ needs and meaningfully contribute to their well-being. The program was hosted in a wig making centre of one the partners, following which they will be made into wigs and distributed amongst the patients of government hospitals, mostly the women and children in need.



Anoj Viswanathan - President and Co-Founder, Milaap said, “ It is heartening to see people show up for each other, in any form or measure they can. Cancer is a long-term condition that needs constant support and motivation from the loved ones around, over and above the strenuous medical treatment. We would like to thank our partners and the volunteers in the city for their participation and cheerful spirits, and for truly making an impact on those in need.”

Milaap is a trusted name when it comes to financing cancer care in India. Over the last ecade, the platform has impacted several lives in medical emergencies, and has successfully helped fundraise for treating cancer and the subsequent long-term care for all age groups. Milaap is preferred by users for crowdfunding in a seamless and secure way, and helps those in times of need.

Shiva Prasad, a well-known city stylist who also runs Hyderabad Hair Donation, which started in 2020, was also present to support the cause. He gets wigs made out of collected hair and sends them to patients in need. Shiva touched several lives through his efforts and is dedicated to continuing making a difference around creating awareness on cancer as a disease and the people who are affected by it.

Himaja Reddy who leads Hope for Life Foundation is a non-profit organization, was also part of the donation drive today. Her organization was established in 2016 with the aim to touch as many lives as they can, with hope and support in every possible way. They work to ensure availability of education, health, skill development training, food distribution, groceries distribution, income generation programs to make the people from marginalized communities self-reliant.

At the event on Saturday, Mahalakshmi, a middle-aged lady, donated her hair for the first time to show her solidarity to other cancer patients, after her father-in-law has been diagnosed with the same disease. She understands the unfortunate mental and physical circumstances and lend a hand in the best way she could. Young girls, as young as 5-years-old, also participated with equal zeal and excitement to make a difference through their heartwarming act.