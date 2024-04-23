Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Top Wishes, Quotes and Messages for Lord Hanuman's Birth

Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of Lord Hanuman's birth, falls on April 23 this year. Lord Hanuman, also known as Sankatmochan, was born on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. He is revered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva and is known by various names such as Bajrangbali, Pawanputra, Hanumanta, Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan, and Kesari Nandan. On this auspicious occasion, here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages to share with your loved ones.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes

• May Lord Hanuman bestow you with strength, perseverance, and devotion just as he did with Lord Rama. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

• On this Hanuman Jayanti, let us seek blessings and success from Pawan Putra Hanuman. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

• Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Rama, bless you and your family abundantly this Hanuman Jayanti.

• May wisdom guide your thoughts and may your strength be used for noble purposes. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

• Lord Hanuman exemplifies strength, devotion, and selfless service. Let us strive to embody his virtues. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Messages

• May your actions be pure and selfless, and may you always be a pillar of strength for your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

• May Lord Hanuman shower you with joy, peace, and prosperity. Warm wishes for a joyful Hanuman Jayanti!

• On this Hanuman Jayanti, may your life be filled with love, harmony, and prosperity. Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti!

• Keep Lord Hanuman in your heart always; he will guide you through difficult times and uplift your spirits.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Quotes

• "Strength without devotion is like fire without heat."

• "May Lord Hanuman's blessings fill your life with strength, courage, and unwavering devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!"

• "With Hanuman by your side, no obstacle is insurmountable."

• "Let's celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of courage, devotion, and triumph over challenges."

• "May Lord Hanuman's wisdom lead you towards righteousness and truth. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!"

• "Like Hanuman, may we find the strength to serve selflessly and follow the path of dharma."

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp and Facebook Status

• Jai Hanuman! May his blessings grant you strength and devotion.

• Celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, symbol of courage and selfless service.

• Bowing down to Lord Hanuman on this auspicious day.

• May Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion and strength be our guiding light.

• Hanuman Jayanti: Popular Names of Lord Hanuman and Their Meanings

• Hanuman: Derived from "hanu" (jaw) and "man" (disfigured), symbolizing fearlessness and invincibility.

• Maruti: Means "wind," signifying Hanuman's exceptional speed and agility.

• Bajrangbali: "The strong one with limbs like thunder," highlighting immense strength.

• Sankat Mochan: "Reliever of troubles," sought for overcoming life's challenges.

• Anjaneya Putra: "Son of Anjana," honoring his mother and his humility.

• Pavanputra: "Son of the wind god," representing his association with air.

• Mahavira: "The great warrior," celebrating his courage and determination.

• Rudra: Reflects Hanuman's fierce aspect, combating evil.

• Kesarinandan: "Son of Kesari," acknowledging his foster father.

• Vanara Dharma: "The righteous monkey," symbolizing wisdom and adherence to dharma.

Hanuman Jayanti FAQ

What is Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his strength, devotion, and loyalty to Lord Rama.

When is Hanuman Jayanti celebrated?

It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, usually in March or April. This year, it is on April 23.

Why is Lord Hanuman important?

Hanuman is revered for his devotion, courage, selflessness, and service depicted in the Ramayana.

How is Hanuman Jayanti celebrated?

Devotees visit Hanuman temples, offer prayers, and perform rituals seeking strength, courage, and protection. Reading the Hanuman Chalisa is common.

