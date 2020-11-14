Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages and Quotes

Happy Children's Day 2020: On this Children's Day, we wish all the kids a delighted children's day! Keep the child in you alive always, your sweet smile melt our heart and make our day. It's time to splash the mischief and fun around you!



When I was a tiny tot, I was always in a hurry to grow up. Now, when I grew up, I want to be a kid again. Enjoy your childhood, dear children! Keep doing new things, do things which you like and make all of us proud. You all are our future...



In our country, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year to show respect to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on this day.



Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Messages



 On this children's day, let us celebrate the innocence and pureness of our kids. Let them know how precious they are. Happy Children's Day!



 We wish all the children a happy children's day and bless them with loads of happiness and good health. Happy Children's Day.



 Dear children, keep doing new things, do things which you like and make all of us proud. You all are our future... Happy Children's Day!



 Happy Children's Day! Keep the child in you alive always, your sweet smile melt our heart and make our day.



 Their innocent smile and warm cuddle make all the blisses of parenthood worthwhile... Happy Children's Day!



 Children, the most beautiful creation of God, spread joy and happiness wherever they are…Happy Children's Day!



 A smile on the child's face is the most valuable thing in this world. We wish a happy children's day to every child in the world.



 May the innocence and the purity of their hearts stays forever! Wishing a jubilant children's day all the children.



 Let's make a promise to make this world a better place for the kids. Happy Children's Day.



 Children are the most beautiful creation in the world. Let's make a promise to love and take care of our greatest treasures.