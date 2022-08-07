Happy Friendship Day Quotes 2022: Quotes and Whatsapp messages to share with your friends

Each year, first Sunday of August, Friendship is celebrated across the world. On this beautiful occasion, you can share the below quotes and whatsapp message with your friends.



Whatsapp Messages

 I hope we continue to stay best friends till the very end of our lives. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Friendship Day!

 Words aren't enough for me to express how grateful I am to have you as my best friend in this lifetime. Thank you for all your help and support. Happy Friendship Day!

 My life would have been so dull without your constant (and sometimes silly) presence in it. Just kidding! Thank you for being you. Happy Friendship Day!

 I may not express myself enough or thank you frequently for all your help, but on this special occasion I would like to thank you for being my best friend. And, of course, I would like to thank God too for blessing me with a true friend like you. Happy Friendship Day!

 I'm missing you so much today. Though we stay miles apart and may not speak on a daily basis now, let me remind you that you are special to me. And that, I'm always there for you. Happy Friendship Day!

 Thank you God for sending me an angel in the form of my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

 Happy Friendship Day! Remembering you on this special day. We need to meet soon, when you are back!

Quotes



 "Don't walk in front of me… I may not follow



Don't walk behind me… I may not lead

Walk beside me… just be my friend"

― Albert Camus

 "There would be many things to follow, as our friendship has many things. And so much of them reminds me of the happiness our friendship brings." - Julie Hebert, Things Of Remembrance

 "It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends."

― J.K. Rowling

 "When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, 'Damn, that was fun'."

― Groucho Marx

 "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them."

― Ralph Waldo Emerson

 "In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little the heart finds its mornings and is refreshed."

- Khalil Gibran

 "I think if I've learned anything about friendship, it's to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don't walk away, don't be distracted, don't be too busy or tired, don't take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff."

― Jon Katz

 "If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky."

― S.E. Hinton