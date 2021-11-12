Happy Hour Day

We're all familiar with it, having seen the advertisement at both bar and restaurantin every corner of the known world. But where did this term first begin, and how did it come to spread across the world? The first instance of the term is difficult to trace, as it was a common reference throughout the centuries, most notably in King Henry V by Shakespeare, where he states "Therefore, my lords, omit no happy hour that may be given furtherance to our expedition."

As a reference to a particular time of entertainment, however, it can be traced to a much more specific date, in 1913 it originated from the United States Navy.

It took only the length of World War I for the term Happy Hour to refer to all periods of indulgence, including smoking, wrestling, boxing, music, movies, and dancing.

As a reference to a point of drinking, however, it made its appearance during the prohibition, the term "Happy Hour" referred to that time spent at a speakeasy before retiring to restaurants no longer able to serve alcohol.