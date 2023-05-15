Happy International Day of Families 2023: 10 Family values to be taught to your Children

These families’ values, would make your children better individuals, better citizens and better human beings.



10 family values to be taught to children include

1. Self-compassion: Everyone must start loving themselves before they began to love others who are around them. When they start loving themselves, it becomes easy to care for others.

2. Kindness: One must be kind to everyone, in others one should show empathy to others and also try to speak few kind words.

3. Flexibility: Life is full of surprises, few of them might be pleasant and few may not be. When you learn to be flexible, it becomes easier to cope with changes.

4. Fairness: Fairness is a trait, which is significant for families, but it can also extend into society. If the children are brought up in a home, which values fairness and treats everyone they carry this particular trait in their school as well, on the playground and into their adult lives as well.

5. Responsibility: Everyone should share the responsibilities, it can be listed out on chore chart or discussed at family meetings, but when it is a family value, it can be easier for parents to implement the tasks.

6. Honesty: Everyone must be honest only then the children would try to learn to be honest, parents must not try to tell white lies, when the child want to visit the park, to avoid going to park, few parents tend to speak white lies, stating that park is closed, when this is not true.

7. Respect: We usually, when parents give respect to others, children tend to automatically learn the same thing, hence the best way to teach the child to respect, the parents must start giving respect to one and all.

8. Integrity: Person of integrity, who is honest, trustworthy, reliable and dependable. Family must be group of people, that every one can rely on always and this means that they all have some level of integrity.

9. Respecting boundaries: When someone says that they want some time alone, they must be left alone, thus one must respect what other person wants.

10. Family: Time Always try to spend some quality family time, atleast once in a month plan out a outing or if not outing, cook some delicious food and let everyone have the food together with all the family members. You can also play few outdoor or indoor games along with the family members thus bonding becomes stronger.