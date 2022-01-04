Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 wishes quotes images and whatsapp status

Makar Sankranti is an annual Hindu event that follows the solar calendar and is observed on January 14th, the day the sun enters the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn), signalling the conclusion of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. The holiday has its beginnings in Gujarat, and it is widely celebrated with fun and frolic including kite flying competitions, dances, and bonfires with various traditional cuisines. Regarded as an auspicious day, Makar Sankranti is celebrated by different names across the country such as Maghi, Pedda Pandaga and as Pongal. Find the best makar sankranti wishes here.





1.May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.













2.On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, may God bless you with good health and wealth.













3.On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!













4.Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti 2021!













5.Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!













6.May this Makar Sankranti takes away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!













7.May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your life with the warmth of glory, and happiness.













8.May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!













9.Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!













10.Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones; and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Makar Sankranti!























