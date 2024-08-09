Happy Nag Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Greetings

Nag Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight in the lunar month of Shravana (July/August), is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes. Observed two days after Haryali Teej, the day is marked by rituals involving milk offerings to snakes, prayers for family well-being, and seeking blessings from the Nag Devta. This year, Nag Panchami falls on August 9, 2024.

Nag Panchami 2024: End Timing

• Panchami Tithi Ends: 03:14 AM on August 10

Nag Panchami Wishes

1. May the blessings of Nag Devta bring calm and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a Happy Nag Panchami!

Nag Panchami Quotes

1. “The essence of Shiva is the timeless, changeless, formless all-pervading absolute essence of the universe.” — Amit Ray

Nag Panchami Messages

• Wishing you a Happy Nag Panchami! May Lord Nag's blessings bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

Nag Panchami 2024 WhatsApp Greetings

1. May Nag Devta bestow upon you strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Nag Panchami!

