Happy Navratri 2023: Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share on the 5th of Maa Skandamata

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that celebrates the nine forms of the goddess Durga. On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshiped. She is the mother of the war god Kartikeya and is depicted riding a lion cub and holding Kartikeya on his lap. Maa Skandamata is a symbol of strength, courage and maternal love.

Yellow is the colour of the fifth day of Navratri. On this auspicious day, let us all bow before Maa Skandamata and pray for her blessings. May she guide us on the right path and help us achieve our goals. Here are 30 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 WISHES

• May Maa Skandamata bless you and your family with happiness, health and prosperity on this auspicious day of Navratri.

• May Maa Skandamata give you the strength to overcome all challenges and achieve your goals.

• May Maa Skandamata fill your life with love, laughter and positivity.

• Wishing you a very happy and auspicious Navratri. May Maa Skandamata shower her blessings on you and her family.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 WHATSAPP MESSAGES

• On this auspicious day, I ask Maa Skandamata to bless you with all the happiness and success in life.

• May Maa Skandamata guide you on the right path and help you achieve your goals.

• Wishing you a Navratri full of devotion, happiness and the company of your loved ones.

• May Maa Skandamata fill your life with joy, peace and prosperity.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 GREETINGS

• Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

• Namaste! Wishing you a blessed and auspicious Navratri.

• Jai Skandamata! Wishing you a Navratri full of devotion, happiness and prosperity.

NAVRATRI DAY 5 QUOTES

• May Maa Skandamata bless us all with the strength and courage to face life's challenges with our heads held high.

• Navratri is a time to celebrate the divine power of Maa Durga and all forms of it. May Maa Skandamata shower her blessings on all of us and guide us on the right path.

• On this auspicious day, let us pray to Maa Skandamata to bless us with the wisdom to distinguish between good and evil and the strength to walk the path of righteousness.

• May Maa Skandamata fill our lives with love, laughter and positivity.

• Wishing you a Navratri filled with devotion, happiness and the company of your loved ones. May Maa Skandamata bless us all.