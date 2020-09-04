Happy Teachers Day 2020: Messages, wishes and famous quotes for this special day

Teachers Day Messages

A teacher helps us to get the knowledge and always stands beside us when we have problems. Thanks for being part of my life. Happy Teachers Day!



A teacher brings in the foundation to all our lives and makes the real Human Beings inside us into a profound personality!



Hello sir, thank you for being a fantastic teacher and imparting the knowledge and shaping the world of the next generation, you all create the most outstanding value addition in each of the student's life and have an influencing role to play.



Happy Teachers Day to all the outstanding teachers for shaping the children; and help them identify their inner strengths and capabilities.



Every adult in the child's life is a teacher, happy teacher's day to one and all!



I congratulate every teacher on this planet for dedicating their precious quality time for imparting knowledge, respect, and wisdom into our future citizens and making a society a better place to live.



On this teachers day, I want to let you know that you are one of the best teachers in my life. Thank you for making me a better person.



Thank you for guiding me on the right path and teaching me life lessons. Happy Teachers' Day to all my teachers!



Famous Quotes from Famous Personalities



Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.



A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."



Malala Yousafzai

The greatest sign of success for a teacher...is to be able to say, "The children are now working as if I did not exist."



Maria Montessori

"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well."



Aristotle

A child miseducated is a child lost.



John F. Kennedy

The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.



Kahlil Gibran

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.



Albert Einstein