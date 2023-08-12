Har Ghar Tiranga: Know everything about Independence here

The Indian independence movement was a series of historic events with the aim of ending British rule in India also known as British Raj. It lasted from 1857 to 1947.

The Movement incorporated the efforts by Indians to liberate the region from British, French and Portuguese and restore the nation-state of India. It was not an easy task. It was an upsurge consisting of different political organisations, philosophies, individuals, intellectuals, poets, youth and women. Between 1857 and August 15,1947, the country witnessed many rebellions.

The initial Indian Rebellion of 1857 took place when Indians serving in the British Army rebelled against the British. Though the revolt was crushed and the country was divided into British India and Princely States, the movement did not stop. There was increasing disenchantment with British authority and the way the rights of Indians and their civil liberties, their culture were being curtailed. This led to an upsurge in reveloutionary activities to send the European colonial power out of India.

Prior to 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, some regional movements in fact laid the foundation for the rebellion. They included Sanyasi rebellion in Bengal in 1770s. In 1787 ethnic revolt against Portuguese control of Goa took place. Most notable one was that by Veerapandya Kattabomman who ruled the present day Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. He questioned the need for native Indians to pay taxes on agricultural produce to foreign rulers and battled the British until the latter hanged him. Other movements included the Santal Rebellion and the resistance offered to the British by Titumir in Bengal, the Kittur rebellion led by Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna in Karnataka.