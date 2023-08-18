A Warrior who made British spend sleepless nights

Alluri Seetharama Raju, a legendary hero of Andhra Pradesh, virtually declared a war against the British. He carried out his campaign against the British in the agency areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam district. Inspired with a patriotic zeal from the revolutionaries of Bengal and the decisions taken by them at a meeting in Chittagong in 1921, he raised a number of police outposts in and around Chintapalli, Krishnadevipeta and Rajavommangi, killing several British army officers, including the ruthless Scott Coward and Hites, near Damanapalli.

The British then deployed Malabar special police near Pedagaddapalem, in December 1922. Seetharama Raju, who went underground since then, surfaced again after about four months and continued the fight strengthened by tribal volunteers. He was ably assisted by valiant Mallu Dora and Gantam Dora. His forces attacked Annavaran police outpost on September 18, 1923. Subsequently, Mallu Dora was arrested.

The Government entrusted the task of containing the hero's activities to Rutherford. The first salvo was fired by Rutherford when his forces arrested Pericherla Suryanarayana Raju, popularly known as Aggirju, a strong follower of Seetaramaraju.

At this point of time, treacherous persons aided the British to apprehend Seetharama Raju and ultimately Jamedar Kanchu Menon succeeded in arresting Seetharama Raju on May 7, 1924. He brought him to Kayyuru and shot him dead.

Thus, the 'Rampa Rebellion' as the revolt was known, ended with the killing of the great warrior.