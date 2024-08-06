Hariyali Teej 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, History, and Significance

Hariyali Teej is a vibrant and significant Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in North India, including states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. This festival is dedicated to marital happiness and marks the onset of the monsoon season. It involves fasting, prayers, and various cultural activities. Women observe this day by fasting and performing rituals to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for prosperity, marital joy, and well-being. Traditionally, women don green attire, adorn themselves with elaborate jewellery, and participate in flower-adorned swinging ceremonies.

Date and Timings for Hariyali Teej 2024

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravana, typically two days before Nag Panchami. In 2024, Hariyali Teej will be observed on Wednesday, August 7. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the festival are:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 19:52 on August 06, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 22:05 on August 07, 2024

Puja Vidhi for Hariyali Teej 2024

On Hariyali Teej, homes are thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and adorned with flowers. A Shiv Lingam, along with idols of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha, is placed for worship. The deities are honoured through a sixteen-step ceremony, which lasts all night. Women observe a Nirjala Vrat (fast) on this day, abstaining from food and water. Both married and single women can partake in this fast; married women seek blessings for their spouse's long life and family's prosperity, while unmarried women fast in hopes of finding a good husband and a happy marriage. The fast is broken after 24 hours, following the completion of all rituals.

History of Hariyali Teej

The legend of Hariyali Teej recounts how Parvati underwent 107 reincarnations before finally marrying Shiva on her 108th birth during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan. In her previous lives, Parvati renounced worldly ties and lived on dry leaves to win Shiva's love, though he remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy. To draw his attention, Parvati created a Shiva Lingam from sand in the Himalayas, symbolizing her unwavering devotion. Moved by her sincerity, Shiva appeared, granted her wish, and accepted her as his wife. The festival celebrates the belief that women who fast with devotion receive blessings from Shiva and Parvati.

Significance of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is particularly significant for married women, as fasting on this day is believed to ensure their husbands' long life and well-being. Wearing all 16 traditional ornaments is thought to protect their spouse from harm, a tradition cherished by newlyweds. Unmarried girls also participate in the festivities, praying for a good husband. Additionally, the festival celebrates the monsoon season, symbolized by the lush greenery. Women dress in green attire, representing nature's vibrancy and renewal during this time.