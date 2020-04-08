Have You Witnessed Burj Khalifa From Noida???

First, we will ask our readers a question that where is Burj Khalifa located??? Many of them immediately utter as 'Dubai'. Yes! Burj Khalifa is located in Dubai.

But having a look at our title many got confused, isn't it? The lockdown period and curfew made the air pollution to go side-lined and also increased the quality of the air in recent days.

As the vehicles are not allowed on the roads and even industries are shut down, the pollution levels across India witnessed a drastic fall. It was a few days back people of Jalandhar have posted the beautiful pics of Dhauladhar mountains which are the part of Himalayan mountains, Himachal Pradesh. The clean sky has made the people in Jalandhar witness the beautiful snow-capped mountains from Jalandhar itself. They became visible because of the toxic emissions have gone completely down.

But the netizens are taking it sarcastically and are making a few places go viral. One of the posts which made us go ROFL is Burj Khalifa witnessed from Noida.

Take a look at the netizen's post…

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

This post has the amazing pic of Burj Khalifa… he sarcastically posted that Burj Khalifa is witnessed from Noida.

Because of no pollution I can see Karachi from Mumbai! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/zDQrzowFUx — Taral Patel (@patel_taral) April 5, 2020





Because of no pollution, I can see this statue from shimla today. Wtf pic.twitter.com/Ch71ROkWS2 — Quarantined A (@Akshat415) April 5, 2020





Because of no pollution, I can see gods from my balcony.... #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/V9TzcbphQL — चक्रवर्ती सम्राट (@Ndmodi2024) April 5, 2020





Because of no pollution, I can see Himalayas from Chennai today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/0nE0x4s6zY — Java Rock (@JavaRaghu) April 5, 2020

But as the air pollution is completely down… People are inhaling pure oxygen and the regular high temperatures which are witnessed in Summer are a way down.

Any way we request people to stay safe at home to rule out Corona!!!