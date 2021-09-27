30% people suffer from hypertension: study

Hyderabad: A recent survey has revealed that 30 per cent of Indians suffer from hypertension (high BP), which is considered as a 'silent killer'.

The study was conducted from 1990 to 2019 on ten crore people in 184 countries and the findings were published in the 'Lancet Journal'.

The study was conducted with the cooperation of scientists from different countries, including those from the Indian Council of Medical research (India) and the Imperial College of London.

The study revealed that 85 lakh deaths took place world-wide every year due to heart attack, kidney and heart problems linked to high BP. "If BP problem is solved, 40 per cent of strokes and 50 per cent of heart failures can be reduced.

From 1990 to 2019, the BP problem has doubled both in men and women", it said. Doctors pointed out that in earlier times, high BP problems arose in people between 50 and 60 years, but many people between 25 and 30 years are suffering from it now-a-days.

Changed lifestyle and food habits are mainly responsible for the present-day scenario. Smoking, liquor consumption, fast food, junk food and lack of physical exercise are resulting in high B P, which, in turn, is having adverse effect on heart, brain, kidneys, liver, eyes. Doctors say it is necessary to change lifestyle and food habits to keep BP under control.

They suggest the following to check hypertension problems: Give up smoking and drinking, reduce salt intake, avoid excessive oily and fatty foods, take nutritious food, change your lifestyle by walking and easy exercise, don't get tension for everything.

If one gets high BP, he should take medicines regularly and get BP checked at least once in two months.