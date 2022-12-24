5 health benefits of Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes taste naturally sweet, they are starchy. They have Beta-carotene, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Potassium, fibre, mineral like iron, calcium, selenium and antioxidants.



1. Lowers the risk of heart diseases

Numerous research studies have demonstrated that, high anthocyanin content of purple sweet potatoes help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. Management of Diabetes

Sugar and carbohydrates are naturally abundant in sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes have a low glycermic index. This continuous blood sugar mixing phase helps in lowering the elevated blood sugar levels.

3. Helps improve Skin Texture

Different varieties of sweet potatoes are good sources of antioxidants, vitamins A, C and E, The health of your skin as well as hair depends on your intake of vitamins C and E. The major structural protein of the skin, Collagen is synthesised with the aid of Vitamin C. it implies that the vitamin can aid in the treatment of skin conditions such as acne.

4. Boosts immune system

5. Supports healthy vision

Beta-Carotene, is a type of vitamin A, it is abundant in sweet potatoes. Bright orange-fleshed veggies typically contain this antioxidant. Your body uses beta-carotene to make vitamin A, which is then used to develop light-detecting receptors in your eyes.