A hot shower is a must in winters

As the winter season graces us with festive cheer and chilling temperatures, health and hygiene have taken centerstage, especially in the new normal post-lockdown. Prior to the pandemic, skipping a shower and going straight to bed after an exhausting day was normal but, in this day and age it cannot be missed. Even our lifestyle habits have changed drastically with a growing dependency on technology and appliances to help us get by. As the cold sets in, a hot shower is, hence, pertinent now more than ever.



Because of this, water heaters have come to our rescue, rewarding us with hot showers on the days we need them most. Research shows that 44° Celsius is considered to be the optimum temperature for the perfect hot-water bath on winter days. Used by all members of the Indian household, many a time, we end upfacing the hot-water dilemma in the morning or evening to find that perfect temperature that is not too cold or too hot for our shower. Being such an important component in our life, a perfect hot water shower provides benefits to our body, mind and skin.

Therefore, the water heater industry is indeed making strides in technology with brands coming up with a host of different product offerings and performance factors that can elevate our life, support our now-more-than-ever hectic daily routine and enable our family to get the 'perfect hot water' this winter season.

Just as someone said, "happiness is taking a long hot shower", it is surely a therapeutic way that can motivate bathroom singers or inspire great ideas after a long, hard day at work. Given below are just a few more reasons why a hot shower is a must today:

A melting pot of health benefits

From alleviating cases of fluto improving blood circulation, a hot shower also promotes healthier skin as it opens up the pores and gets rid of all the dirt and toxins. More effective than a cold shower especially during the winters, one tends to feel completely rejuvenated as it also has a relaxing effect on the body's muscles, reducing fatigue thereby making you feel more alive.

The anecdote to relieving stress / healing the mind

One of the proven facts is that a hot shower can help combat stress as it improves the oxytocin levels which in turn positively enhances the mood, relieves tension and, lowers stress levels. It is also a great reliever of headaches as it eases the pressure of the blood vessels and helps in getting better sleep at night.

The comfort and convenience powered by new-age technology

In order to make sure we procure maximum benefits in the winter season, we need to look at a smarter way of delivering hot water. After all, nobody likes waiting too long for the water to heat while having a bath. . Bid adieu to the old-age methods of waiting to get the perfecthot water by constantly checking it manually. Newer innovations like precision heating by water heaters available in the market now make the ideal hot shower possible wherein you just set the ideal temperature as per your need/requirementfor the perfect hot water. With features ranging from Precision Heating Technology to Triple Shield & Smart Shield Corrosion Protection, Powerful Heating Element for fast water heating to even having a Smart Digital LED Display that shows the actual temperature of the water– these new innovations will help make our lives simpler and more efficient. While we become increasingly busy grappling with new normal, small changes in our lives can go a long way to increasing our productivity and satisfaction. A hot shower is surely the perfect solution to a hard day's work.