Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Chennai-based Advanced gro hair and glo skin 6th clinic was inaugurated by Tollywood Actress Ananya Nagalla along with Managing Director of Advanced Grohair Clinic - Saran Vel J in presence of the franchise partner Bhargavi Ganji in Raichandani Capital, Road No 12, Banjara Hills. Addressing a gathering after the Inaugural Actress Ananya Nagalla, said that skin and hair clinic play an important role in lending that glamorous touch to every one life style.



Advanced Grohair offers some premium aesthetic treatments like micro blading, lip micropigmentation, eyelash lift & extensions, LASER therapies and much more with avant grade techniques that make them achieve astonishing results, said Founder and Managing Director of Advanced Grohair Clinic, Saran Vel. In addition to its hair regrowth solutions, the clinic provides an array of exceptional Skin Treatments, such as Hydrafacial, Q Switched Laser, Chemical Peel, Botox, Fillers, Thread Lift, Full Body Laser, Face PRP, Warts Removal, and more. The clinic boasts state-of-the-art equipment and utilizes patented high-end machinery meticulously operated by world-class experts in the field of Aesthetic Medicine, ensuring remarkable results that consistently surpass expectations, he added.

Franchise Partner Bhargavi said that, The Clinic is a leading hair regrowth brand, placing a strong impetus on high quality service, technological innovation and affordable wellness hair regrowth by treatments. Clinic offers a complete US-FDA approved and Advanced solution for hair loss and regrowth with both clinical as well as non-clinical treatments like Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplant, PRP Pro+, LASER Hair Therapy, Advanced Grohair Cosmetic System and much more. The clinic is well equipped with Patented High-End Machineries administered by world class experts in the field of Aesthetic Medicine. Further she said that clinic offering Free hair and Skin Consultation till April month end any one contact 9787556789.

The opening Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic in Banjara Hills is a testament to Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic's commitment to expanding its reach and making top-notch hair regrowth and skin treatments more accessible to a wider audience. As they continue to set new standards in the industry, patients can look forward to experiencing the future of aesthetic medicine right here in Banjara Hill