Advancing Denture with Bio Functional Prosthetic System

Who will do a BPS denture?

Only a certified BPS specialist will do a BPS denture.

Who is a BPS specialist?

A BPS dentist or a specialist is one who possess all the BPS related instruments and undergone proper product training. He is certified by Ivoclar Vivadent as BPS specialist after he clears a four days BPS exam in Liechtenstein (Switzerland).



In the field of dentistry, there is a renowned adage that holds true: “The Best and cheapest dentistry is when the right thing is done perfectly well the first time and it lasts for a long time.” For many seeking a solution to retain their smiles and dental functionality, the Bio Functional Prosthetic System (BPS) dentures emerge as the ideal choice.



So, what exactly is BPS?

BPS dentures are thoughtfully crafted replicas of natural human dentures, employing high-quality materials that seamlessly integrate with the human body. As removable dentures, BPS is designed with precision and care, ensuring optimal performance and comfort for the wearer.

A key feature of the BPS system lies in its unique Ivoclar teeth, addressing the aesthetic concerns of patients with unparalleled beauty and realism. The teeth are meticulously layered with cross-linked acrylic resins, imbuing them with a life-like appearance and enhanced durability.

The manufacturing process of BPS dentures utilizes controlled pressure and heat polymerization, guaranteeing that the exact amount of materials flows into the flask, effectively compensating for shrinkage and resulting in a perfect fit. This pressure-optimized procedure further enhances the physical properties of the material, offering strength and longevity to the dentures even after prolonged use.

Beyond the remarkable craftsmanship of BPS dentures, their benefits extend to improving overall oral health. In the current era of busy lifestyles and poor dietary habits, oral health issues are increasingly prevalent.

Choosing BPS dentures means embracing a range of advantages that cater to individual needs:

Comfort: Reduced irritation to the gums, enabling a pleasant experience while wearing the dentures. Strength: Exceptionally dense material minimizes the risk of breakage, providing lasting durability.

Cleanliness: The non-porous surface significantly reduces odor-causing plaque bacteria, promoting a fresher breath.

Fit: Non-allergenic and non-irritating, ensuring a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Health: Virtually unrestricted diet, empowering individuals to enjoy a wide variety of foods.

Aesthetics: Achieving a natural look, instilling confidence to smile, speak, and laugh without hesitation.

In conclusion, the Bio Functional Prosthetic System (BPS) dentures represent a groundbreaking advancement in dental care. With their superior craftsmanship, unparalleled aesthetics, and health- focused benefits, BPS dentures set a new standard for dental solutions, embodying the essence of dentistry done right – perfectly well and for the long term.

