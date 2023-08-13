All about organ donation and transplantation system

In India, the pressing demand for organ transplants consistently outpaces the availability of suitable organs. The crucial decision to donate organs from a brain-dead individual lies in the hands of their next of kin. This decision-making process is undeniably fraught with difficulty, as it occurs amidst the shock and emotional turmoil experienced by the family. A potential avenue for aiding families in making this challenging choice lies in understanding the wishes of their loved ones while they are alive. In some progressive nations, individuals are granted the autonomy to express their preference regarding organ donation in the unfortunate event of their demise. These preferences are formally documented on government-issued identification, such as driving licenses.

Several countries have also adopted the concept of presumed donation, wherein every patient declared brain dead is automatically considered a prospective organ donor unless a clear and explicit prior directive against organ donation is present. Given the critical shortage that persists, this approach strives to maximize the pool of potential organs available for transplantation. While India's current stance places the responsibility of decision-making on the shoulders of grieving families, the international experience showcases various mechanisms that could offer a more streamlined and effective organ donation and transplantation system.

Dr Anand Ramamurthy, Senior Consultant and Head of Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery and Liver Transplantation at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, remains at the forefront of addressing these complexities. His expertise and dedication contribute significantly to advancing the field of organ transplantation and providing hope to countless individuals in need of life-saving procedures.