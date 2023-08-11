All You Need to Know about Newborn Screening

Newborn screening is a critical aspect of healthcare that aims to detect potential health conditions in infants shortly after birth. By identifying these conditions early on, healthcare professionals can provide prompt intervention and treatment, significantly improving the long-term health outcomes for newborns. In this article, we will explore the importance of newborn screening, the conditions it detects, the screening process, and its impact on infants' lives.





I. Importance of Newborn Screening:



Newborn screening plays a crucial role in identifying conditions that may not be apparent at birth. Timely detection allows for early intervention, reducing the risk of serious complications or even death. By identifying these conditions early, healthcare providers can implement appropriate treatments and management plans, potentially preventing long-term disabilities and improving the quality of life for affected infants.

II. Conditions Detected:

Newborn screening is designed to identify a range of genetic, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. Some common conditions screened for include:

Phenylketonuria (PKU): PKU is an inherited disorder that affects the body's ability to process an amino acid called phenylalanine. If left untreated, it can lead to intellectual disability and other neurological problems.

Congenital Hypothyroidism: This condition occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. Early detection and treatment are crucial for normal growth and development.

Sickle Cell Disease: Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects the shape and function of red blood cells. Early diagnosis allows for appropriate management and preventive measures.

Cystic Fibrosis: Cystic fibrosis affects the lungs and digestive system. Newborn screening can help identify this condition early, enabling prompt treatment and specialized care.

How it can be done?

Newborn screening typically involves a few drops of blood collected from the baby's heel within the first 48 hours of birth. This blood sample is sent to a laboratory where it is analysed for various markers and indicators of potential health conditions. The screening process is safe, non-invasive, and causes minimal discomfort to the newborn.

Impact on Infants' Lives

Early detection through newborn screening can make a significant difference in the lives of infants and their families. It allows for timely intervention, medical management, and access to specialized care. By identifying conditions before symptoms arise, newborn screening helps prevent severe complications, developmental delays, and disabilities, ensuring a healthier future for the child.

(The author is Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics)