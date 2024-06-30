American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma

American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, is pleased to announce the successful treatment of a 42-year-old female patient from Guntur diagnosed with locally advanced breast cancer. The patient was presented with a lump in her right breast for six months, which measured 3.5×2.5 cm, along with palpable lymph nodes in the right axilla.

Upon evaluation, a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of ductal carcinoma. Given the advanced stage 3B triple-negative breast cancer, the patient was started on neoadjuvant chemotherapy to shrink the tumor and evaluate the response post-surgery. An ultrasound after chemotherapy revealed no remaining tumor.

Recently, the patient underwent a modified radical mastectomy of the right breast. The report post-surgery indicated no residual tumor, a strong indicator of a good prognosis. The patient is currently receiving adjuvant radiation therapy and will be under regular follow-up to monitor her health.

Dr Srujana Joga, Medical Oncologist, AOI Vijayawada commented, “Administering chemotherapy before surgery is the standard of care in early and locally advanced triple-negative breast cancers. While all triple-negative breast cancers do not have the same prognosis, in this case, the patient's complete response after chemotherapy and surgery confirms a good prognosis. This outcome is a testament to the advanced and personalized care provided at our institute.”

Mahendra Reddy, RCOO of AOI Vijayawada, stated, “At American Oncology Institute, we are dedicated to delivering integrated cancer care of the highest standard, powered by clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and international expertise. The expertise and dedication demonstrated by our medical team in this case underscore our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services.”

This successful case highlights AOI's dedication to providing innovative and patient-centered care, offering new hope to those facing complex cancer diagnoses.