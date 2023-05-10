Are You Aware of This Masquerading Illness – ‘Lupus’?

Lupus, or Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect any body part, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, brain, and blood cells. In this disease, the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own healthy cells and tissues, leading to inflammation and damage. While the exact cause of lupus is unknown, genetic factors are believed to play a key role.

Lupus symptoms can vary widely, including fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes (particularly a butterfly-shaped rash over the face), fevers, hair loss, chest pain, and breathlessness. It affects individuals of all ages, from juveniles to adults, but is more commonly observed in young females. The diverse range of lupus presentations makes early diagnosis and effective management of the disease challenging.

Diagnosing lupus can be difficult, especially in cases where it primarily affects isolated organs such as the skin or kidneys or when there is only a drop in blood cells. In addition, these organ-specific forms of lupus may present with distinct symptoms that may not immediately raise suspicion for lupus. For instance, a person experiencing skin rashes with a drop in blood cells may not initially connect these symptoms to lupus. Similarly, individuals with kidney involvement may attribute symptoms such as proteinuria (the passage of protein in urine) or hematuria (the passage of blood in urine) to other causes. It is, therefore, essential for healthcare professionals and individuals to be aware of these symptoms and try to identify the immune basis of these persistent symptoms to ensure timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment of lupus.

Young females, particularly those in childbearing years, are at higher risk, making it crucial to be proactive about their health and seek medical attention if they experience persistent and unexplained symptoms. Lupus can masquerade as other conditions, mimicking viral infections or even thyroid illnesses, as it often presents with symptoms like fatigue, hair loss, and anemia. Therefore, it is vital for individuals, especially young females, to be aware of this disease and consult a qualified rheumatologist who specializes in immune-related diseases.

Rheumatologists possess a broad understanding of various diseases, ranging from skin disorders to major heart and neurological conditions, as lupus can affect any organ in the body. Therefore, it is necessary to rule out other potential diagnoses before confirming a lupus diagnosis.

Every year on May 10th, the world comes together to observe World Lupus Day, raising awareness about this often misunderstood and masquerading disease. By promoting education and understanding, we can empower individuals to recognize the signs and symptoms of lupus, encourage early intervention, and support those affected. Let us join hands to shed light on lupus awareness and improve the lives of millions of individuals living with this challenging autoimmune disease.

