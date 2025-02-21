Bariatric Surgery Transforms Advocate’s Life at NObesity

Ahmedabad Advocate’s Life Transforms After Bariatric Surgery At NObesity – Loses 110 Kg In A Year

Ahmedabad, India, February 2025 — NObesity Bariatric Surgery Centre at KD Hospital, Ahmedabad, has once again demonstrated its leadership in advanced weight loss solutions by successfully performing a life-changing bariatric surgery on 34-year-old advocate Parth Tolia, who once weighed 255 kg. This extraordinary success story marks another milestone in the clinic’s mission to offer transformative healthcare to individuals battling severe obesity.

Patient Success Story: Parth Tolia’s Inspiring Transformation

Parth Tolia, a resident of Ahmedabad and a practising advocate, struggled with extreme obesity and a host of health complications, including breathlessness, sleep apnea, and mobility issues. His weight had severely impacted his quality of life—driving became impossible as he could not fit into his car, and even walking a few steps would leave him breathless. His daily routine was further aggravated by unhealthy dietary habits, including the consumption of 7-8 litres of soft drinks and frequent junk food.

Determined to reclaim his health, Parth approached Dr. Manish Khaitan, Bariatric Surgeon and Director of NObesity Bariatric Surgery Centre at KD Hospital, in 2021. Following a detailed evaluation, Parth underwent bariatric surgery, which proved to be the turning point in his life.

Over the past year, Parth has lost 110 kg, bringing his weight down to 145 kg. His sleep apnea has significantly improved, his dependence on unhealthy food habits has reduced, and his overall lifestyle has undergone a complete transformation.

Reflecting on his journey, Parth shared, "I used to feel constantly frustrated. I could not fit into a chair in the court, and going to the High Court was challenging due to the walking involved. When my twins were born in 2019, I could not play or walk with them. But today, I can walk up 2-3 floors using the stairs, fit into any chair or car, and most importantly, play with my children. I feel like a new person. My transformation is ongoing, and I am working towards achieving a weight of 85-90 kg with a continued focus on a healthy lifestyle."

Guided Every Step: NObesity’s Commitment To Lifelong Care

At NObesity, the journey to sustainable weight loss doesn’t end with surgery—it truly begins there. While bariatric surgery is a proven medical intervention, lasting success depends heavily on the patient’s commitment to long-term lifestyle changes. Understanding this, NObesity places equal emphasis on post-operative care, offering tailored nutrition guidance, physical activity counselling, and regular follow-ups to ensure patients stay on the right track.

Parth’s transformation is a testament to this holistic approach, demonstrating that when surgical expertise is supported by structured aftercare and patient determination, the results can be life-changing.

Speaking about Parth’s progress and the importance of post-surgery care, Dr Manish Khaitan, Director and Senior Bariatric Surgeon at NObesity, stated: "Bariatric surgery is a powerful tool to combat obesity, but success requires sustained effort. Parth’s incredible progress results from his dedication to our structured post-surgery programme, which includes personalised diet plans, regular follow-ups, and lifestyle modifications. His journey is a shining example of what can be achieved when medical expertise and patient commitment work hand in hand."

NObesity’s Patient-Centric Approach To Obesity Management

NObesity Bariatric Surgery Centre is known for its patient-centric approach, combining advanced surgical techniques with long-term post-operative care. The centre’s structured aftercare programme ensures that patients receive regular guidance on diet, exercise, and lifestyle modifications, helping them achieve sustainable weight loss and improved health.

The success of Parth’s surgery further reaffirms NObesity’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to individuals suffering from severe obesity. It is an encouraging example for others who believe that reclaiming their health is beyond reach.

About NObesity

NObesity Bariatric Surgery Centre, located at KD Hospital, Ahmedabad, is a leading centre for weight loss and bariatric surgery in India, equipped with modern diagnostic facilities, including advanced CT scan services, ensuring accurate pre-surgical evaluations and patient safety. Under the leadership of Senior Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Manish Khaitan, the centre has successfully conducted over 8,000 surgeries, helping individuals regain their health and lead fulfilling lives. NObesity provides holistic obesity care, encompassing pre-surgery evaluation, advanced surgical procedures, and lifelong post-surgery support.

For more information or to consult Dr. Manish Khaitan and his team, contact:

NObesity Bariatrics & Fitness Hospitals

Phone: +91-89999 49999 or +91-99255 58543

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://nobesity.in