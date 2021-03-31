Boost immunity with Vitamin D

As the summer approaches, I can't help but look back on those days I spent with all my cousins at my grandmother's house. Our days would be full of laughter, delicious food and unexpected adventures. Although there was no fixed routine during our vacation, my grandmother would ensure that we play outdoors to get our dose of morning sunshine aka Vitamin D. Most of us are not that lucky anymore. With work-from- home, co-ordinating zoom meetings and social distancing we tend to skip out on much needed sun exposure.

What is frightening is that even babies are being born with Vitamin D deficiencies. This seems to be a pandemic in itself and must be addressed immediately.

In my two decades as a practising nutritionist I have overserved that clients are often reluctant to test their vitamin D levels. After much resistance they oblige and take the test. They are disappointed to see low levels and are left perplexed when I explain to them that a lot of their ailments are linked to low Vitamin D levels.

Unlike other vitamins, Vitamin D is actually a hormone which interacts with various systems in our body allowing it to play an integral role in Insulin production and parathyroid hormone secretion. Hence it is not surprising that low vitamin D levels are linked to mood swings, PCOS, Thyroid malfunction, Diabetes, Obesity and even Cancer.

Vitamin D supports bone formation and maintenance as well

Calcium which is required for strong bones, is only absorbed in the presence of Vitamin D. This means that you could have a ton of calcium in your body but without Vitamin D it cannot be used to form bones.

I can vouch for the immune- protective nature of Vitamin D, playing a crucial role in synthesis of the various soldier cells that hold up a strong fight against encroaching immune-suppressants.

Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin and to ensure you are getting a sufficient amount of it, eat enough good quality fat like nuts, seeds, coconut and desi cow's ghee.

Wondering where to get your Vitamin D from if you have limited sun exposure? Worry not! Here are a few Vitamin D foods that you can easily incorporate in your diet- Organically produced Cow's milk and its products are a good vegetarian source. Egg yolks and Indian fish such as Black Pomfret, Hilsa, Bommeralu and Shrimp have plenty of Vitamin D in them. Vegans can benefit from vitamin D found in mushrooms but it may not be enough for sustenance. In that case, consult your physician and inquire about supplements you can take. So Fear not the Sun, Include these Vitamin D rich foods and follow my tips to stay on the sunny side of Health.