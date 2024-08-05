Live
Boost Your Immunity with Yoga: From Sun Salutations to Mudras
Enhancing your immune system through yoga involves a holistic approach that includes physical postures (asanas), breath control (pranayama), and hand gestures (mudras). Here's a comprehensive yoga sequence starting with Sun Salutations and ending with specific mudras designed to support your immune system:
Warm-up:
1.Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
♦ Stand tall with feet together, arms at your sides.
♦ Inhale, raise your arms overhead, and stretch.
♦ Exhale, lower your arms back to your sides.
Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar):
Perform 5-10 rounds of Sun Salutations to warm up and energize the body. Each round includes the following sequence:
1.Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
♦ Stand at the front of your mat, palms together.
2.Urdhva Hastasana (Raised Arms Pose)
♦ Inhale, lift your arms up, and arch back slightly.
3.Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)
♦ Exhale, fold forward, touch your toes or place hands on the floor.
4.Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)
♦ Inhale, step your right leg back, look up.
5.Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)
♦ Exhale, step back into a plank, lower down.
6.Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
♦ Inhale, lift your chest into a gentle backbend.
7.Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)
♦ Exhale, lift your hips, forming an inverted V shape.
8.Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)
♦ Inhale, step your right foot forward, look up.
9.Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)
♦ Exhale, step your left foot forward, fold.
10.Urdhva Hastasana (Raised Arms Pose)
♦ Inhale, rise up, arch back.
11.Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
♦ Exhale, bring your palms together at your heart.
Asanas for Immunity:
1.Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
♦ Stand on one leg, place the other foot on your inner thigh, hands in prayer position.
♦ Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.
2.Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
♦ Lie on your back, lift your chest, place the crown of your head on the floor.
♦ Hold for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply.
3.Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
♦ Lie on your stomach, hands under shoulders, lift your chest.
♦ Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
4.Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
♦ Lie on your back, bend your knees, lift your hips, interlace your fingers under your back.
♦ Hold for 1-2 minutes.
5.Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)
♦ Lie on your back with your legs up against the wall.
♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.
Pranayama:
1.Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)
♦ Close the right nostril with your thumb, inhale through the left.
♦ Close the left nostril with your ring finger, exhale through the right.
♦ Inhale through the right, close it, and exhale through the left.
♦ Repeat for 5-10 minutes.
2.Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath)
♦ Sit comfortably, take a deep breath, exhale forcefully through the nose with rapid abdominal movements.
♦ Perform 3 rounds of 20-30 breaths each.
Mudras:
1.Prana Mudra (Life Energy Seal)
♦ Touch the tips of your thumb, ring finger, and little finger together while keeping the other fingers straight.
♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.
2.Surya Mudra (Sun Seal)
♦ Bend your ring finger and press it with your thumb.
♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.
Meditation:
1.Savasana (Corpse Pose)
♦ Lie on your back, arms at your sides, legs slightly apart.
♦ Focus on your breath, relaxing each part of your body.
♦ Stay in this pose for 10-15 minutes.
Tips:
Practice regularly for optimal benefits.
Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet.
Ensure proper rest and sleep.
Incorporating this sequence into your daily routine can help strengthen your immune system and promote overall well-being.