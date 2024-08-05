Boost Your Immunity with Yoga: From Sun Salutations to Mudras

Enhancing your immune system through yoga involves a holistic approach that includes physical postures (asanas), breath control (pranayama), and hand gestures (mudras). Here's a comprehensive yoga sequence starting with Sun Salutations and ending with specific mudras designed to support your immune system:

Warm-up:

1.Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

♦ Stand tall with feet together, arms at your sides.

♦ Inhale, raise your arms overhead, and stretch.

♦ Exhale, lower your arms back to your sides.

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar):

Perform 5-10 rounds of Sun Salutations to warm up and energize the body. Each round includes the following sequence:

1.Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

♦ Stand at the front of your mat, palms together.

2.Urdhva Hastasana (Raised Arms Pose)

♦ Inhale, lift your arms up, and arch back slightly.

3.Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

♦ Exhale, fold forward, touch your toes or place hands on the floor.

4.Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

♦ Inhale, step your right leg back, look up.

5.Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

♦ Exhale, step back into a plank, lower down.

6.Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

♦ Inhale, lift your chest into a gentle backbend.

7.Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

♦ Exhale, lift your hips, forming an inverted V shape.

8.Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

♦ Inhale, step your right foot forward, look up.

9.Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

♦ Exhale, step your left foot forward, fold.

10.Urdhva Hastasana (Raised Arms Pose)

♦ Inhale, rise up, arch back.

11.Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

♦ Exhale, bring your palms together at your heart.

Asanas for Immunity:

1.Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

♦ Stand on one leg, place the other foot on your inner thigh, hands in prayer position.

♦ Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.

2.Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

♦ Lie on your back, lift your chest, place the crown of your head on the floor.

♦ Hold for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply.

3.Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

♦ Lie on your stomach, hands under shoulders, lift your chest.

♦ Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

4.Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

♦ Lie on your back, bend your knees, lift your hips, interlace your fingers under your back.

♦ Hold for 1-2 minutes.

5.Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

♦ Lie on your back with your legs up against the wall.

♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.

Pranayama:

1.Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

♦ Close the right nostril with your thumb, inhale through the left.

♦ Close the left nostril with your ring finger, exhale through the right.

♦ Inhale through the right, close it, and exhale through the left.

♦ Repeat for 5-10 minutes.

2.Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath)

♦ Sit comfortably, take a deep breath, exhale forcefully through the nose with rapid abdominal movements.

♦ Perform 3 rounds of 20-30 breaths each.

Mudras:

1.Prana Mudra (Life Energy Seal)

♦ Touch the tips of your thumb, ring finger, and little finger together while keeping the other fingers straight.

♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.

2.Surya Mudra (Sun Seal)

♦ Bend your ring finger and press it with your thumb.

♦ Hold for 5-10 minutes.

Meditation:

1.Savasana (Corpse Pose)

♦ Lie on your back, arms at your sides, legs slightly apart.

♦ Focus on your breath, relaxing each part of your body.

♦ Stay in this pose for 10-15 minutes.

Tips:

Practice regularly for optimal benefits.

Stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet.

Ensure proper rest and sleep.

Incorporating this sequence into your daily routine can help strengthen your immune system and promote overall well-being.