Care hospitals invites CAD patients to conference check up

Hyderabad, India – May 28, 2024 – CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills a leading multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad invites coronary artery disease (CAD) patients across the city for evaluation and treatment at an upcoming conference at their Banjara Hills unit. CAD has emerged as a significant health crisis, claiming the lives of 27% of individuals in India. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of addressing this condition, which can have severe, even fatal consequences.



One of the severe forms of CAD is Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO), where arteries are completely blocked by hard calcium deposits. CTO is typically treated through bypass surgery, which can be particularly challenging for the elderly and very young patients. However, there is promising news. CTO can now be treated using a specialized Japanese sutureless technique with a success rate exceeding 90%. This technique offers new hope to patients who might otherwise face serious heart complications and heart failure if their condition remains untreated.

Dr. V Suryaprakasa Rao, Clinical Director & Sr. Interventional Cardiologist, and his team at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, have successfully treated numerous patients with CTO using this innovative Japanese sutureless technique. Their expertise brings new hope to patients battling this challenging condition.

Syed Kamran Husain, Hospital Chief Operating Officer CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, said “At CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills we are committed to advancing cardiac care and providing cutting-edge treatments to our patients. The innovative Japanese sutureless technique for treating Chronic Total Occlusion represents a significant breakthrough, offering new hope to those battling severe coronary artery disease. We invite individuals suffering from CAD to evaluate their eligibility for this innovative surgical treatment. Our team of experts is ready to provide comprehensive assessments and discuss potential treatment options to improve heart health and quality of life.”

CAD is primarily caused by lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and smoking, which contribute to the clogging of arteries and impede blood flow to the heart. Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes, affecting over 101 million people in India, significantly increases the risk of developing CAD. Managing diabetes effectively is therefore crucial in reducing the risk of CAD.

Furthermore, The Indo-Japanese CTO Club (IJCTO), in collaboration with CARE Hospitals, is hosting a globally renowned conference in Hyderabad from June 7-9 at the Westin Hotel. This event will feature leading experts from around the world, contributing to scientific learning and knowledge transfer in CTO Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). The conference promises to be a platform for great academic collaboration and advancement in the treatment of CAD.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals Group is a multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has a presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 Pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000 beds. CARE Hospitals is a part of Quality Care India Limited, India’s largest hospital chain focusing on emerging cities in South Asia, operating 25 healthcare facilities across 13 cities.

Photo Caption: L to R: Team of Cardiologist Dr. Priyen Kanthilal Shah, Dr. Gandhamdara Kiran Kumar,,Dr. A. S. V. Narayana Rao, Dr. Surya Prakasa Rao Vithala, Dr. P L N Kapardhi, Dr. Revanur Vishwanath