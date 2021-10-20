Charcoal alone won't protect teeth, regular diet matters

Hyderabad: Lifestyle habits of people change, like getting habituated to junk food; they eventually result in tooth problems. When they start taking care of health issues, giving priority to protecting teeth is one of the primary choices for many. Unlike using routine toothpastes people are very specific in selecting particular sensitive pastes available in the market. Despite charcoal being a traditional toothpowder in the past, recent years are witnessing a sharp spike in the use of traditional organic substances in different forms.

For some the day never starts without using charcoal toothpaste. Indeed, many brands in the market promote charcoal-based products, although their efficacy is still unknown. Whitening teeth with charcoal is a big question, as there is no evidence that charcoal products give round- the- clock protection.

The instinctive nature of charcoal is too abrasive for everyday use. Using material that's too abrasive on your teeth can wear down enamel (enamel is the first defence for teeth against many chemicals). This may make teeth look more yellow by exposing the dentin (classified tissue of a body). Reportedly it can also make one's teeth more sensitive.

Doctors claim charcoal toothpaste brands don't contain fluoride, adding any product does not contain 100 per cent pure charcoal; it could be an added substance to many chemicals, which need to be identified by people, dentists advise.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Shreekanth Poduri, cosmetic dental surgeon, shared that not just charcoal, but any other toothpaste' efficacy depends on the diet people follow in their daily life. He said if a toothpaste containing charcoal, salt or anything, the share of which is five per cent in a product, it is just an added substance to many chemical forms. It needs to be identified before use. 'The results of using charcoal products will not be shown in a day, but it takes many years. Even a tablet works for four-six hours, due to which we need to have it after every meal in a day. One has to clean teeth every hour for protection round-the-clock, which eventually leads to other problems. Charcoal is just one of the ingredients in a toothpaste, results of which takes years to come out', he said.