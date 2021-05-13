Corona Phobia: Expert unmasks new anxiety disorder

Nizamabad: Covid19 pandemic which has put the world in Severe crisis has multiple socio-economic and psychological manifestations.



Covid19 pandemic is a continuously evolving disease and leads not only to fear and anxiety but also associated severesocio-economic-occupational damage. Unfortunately in some cases people even lose life.

On the brighter side, Dr B Keshavulu MD. Senior Neuro-Psychiatrist says that Covid-19 did not have any serious impact on the mental health of COVID victims in India during the first wave. But the situation may not be the same during second wave.

Talking to The Hans India, Dr Keshavulu said a new type of mental illness called " Corona Phobia caused by the fear of Contracting Covid19 virus is about to join the list of mental illnesses. This happens because COVID-19 affects the economic conditions of the victim and his family and this fear leads to problems related to mental health.

Researchers defined the Corona phobia as an Excessive triggered response of fear of contracting the Corona virus leading to accompanied excessive concern over physiological symptoms. Significant stress about personal and occupational loss. increased reassurance and safety seeking behaviours.

Who is Most at Risk ?



According to Lilly Brown's Research showed that. on average. Women are reporting more anxiety than men during the pandemic. This is for a variety of reasons. including the fact that women said they have greater anxiety than men about family members getting sick.

Even younger people have experiencing an increase in anxiety- not just because of the virus. itself but due to the uncertain effect the pandemic can have on their future.

Spending more time on social mediain general-may also increase anxiety levels about Covid19.

Keshavulu said people should not forget that the death rate due to Corona is low. Deaths are more due to fear than the effect of virus. Best way to protect oneself is not to view negative news, have balanced diet and adequate water, sound sleep of 7 to 8 hours, follow doctors advise and not advise on social media, Never lose hope, be mentally strong, share your feelings with relatives and friends, do yoga and mild exercises. Remember COVID-19 is nothing ore than another illness. Its tough but not impossible to defeat the virus. Have faith in God and be fearless, he adds.