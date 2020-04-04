Coronavirus Isolation Makes Senior Citizens Lonely, How To Protect Their Mental Health During Lockdown?

Coronavirus: The entire world is facing one of the worst humanitarian crisis. All the governments in the virus hit countries have strictly advised its citizens against venturing out. Everyone, regardless of their age, has been asked to stay indoors and step out only to get essential commodities.

As per studies, social distancing is helping to prevent the spread of covid19 infection to a great extent. In countries like Italy and China, where the fatalities and infections were high, a total lockdown did a lot good. Italy yesterday registered fewer new cases even though the fatalities remained steady.

WHO and medics have made it amply clear that senior citizens and children below the age of 10 are more vulnerable to infection and hence asked them to stay indoors and not step out at all for anything. However, after speaking to a section of elderly who are confining themselves to their homes, it has emerged that the social distancing and isolation due to coronavirus lockdown is having a detrimental effect on the mental health of this section of society.

The lockdown measures to protect their physical health has caused increased loneliness, as per studies. One must not forget that this section of society, (the elderly), are people with special needs. They need to be cared for round the clock and may require special assistance.

So, how can we help protect the mental health of the elderly in times of lockdown caused by coronavirus? Well, to begin with, make sure they have enough medical supplies.

Senior citizens' survival greatly depends on their daily intake of medicines. A few may have hypertension, the others may be battling diabetes..all these require a daily intake of medicines. So if you have senior citizens at home or have elderly people in the neighbourhood, the least you could do is prevent them from stepping out and instead run errands for them.

In India, there are a lot of senior citizens who stay all by themselves. Their children either live abroad or away from them. Such people sure could do with some assistance. Ask if they need daily supplies like milk, medicines, grocery or even veggies. Because it is highly risky for elderly people to step out as they are more prone to catching an infection.

Get them on to WhatsApp: In the technology era, most people are tech-savvy and are hooked to their phones. However, there is still a section of society that isn't familiar with all the digital communication out there. You could help get them on to Whatsapp which will keep them engaged or even show them some interesting, motivating videos to them to beat boredom.

Phone communication: Encourage senior citizens to speak to their loved ones using the phone. Or if you have your parents/in-laws staying away, talk to them at least twice a day. Enquire about their well being. This will make them feel less lonely and also cheer them up.

Engage them in activities: If they are game for it, encourage the elderly to be physically active. Maybe a few minutes walk inside the house or garden or even playing board games will keep them occupied. If they are bedridden, then perhaps you could volunteer and read out a book or discuss topics of mutual interest with them. Who knows, you may learn something you didn't know about.

IF you are one of those fortunate souls to be living with your parents or in-laws, this is your time for family bonding. The friction, disagreements will be there. But this is the time to mend your ties and iron out the differences. Good luck.