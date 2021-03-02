Covid-19: Exactly On This Day Last Year, The First Coronavirus Case Was Reported In The State

We all know that Coronavirus is not only taking millions of lives but also damaged the economy of many ordinary people. With the lockdown, billions of people were confined to their homes. Many staved to deaths. The situation of migrant workers, however, is indescribable. There is no condition to stay in the city and there is no getting money in the villages. The ever-busy highways have become barren. The railway tracks appeared empty. Cinema halls and shopping complexes interacting with the public were closed. On the whole, people are in a state of panic.

Born in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus spread like wildfire around the world. The first case of the corona was registered on March 2 in Telangana state. That means today is exactly the end of the year. Since then the number of cases has increased by thousands and millions. Thousands of cases were reported every day, especially in July, August and September. The number of cases continued to increase despite the use of masks, sanitisers and physical distance. Since then, the number of Covid-19 cases has been steadily declining since October and November. With this, the central government lifted the sanctions one by one. With the unlock process, public life gradually returned to normal.

In December, the new strain, Corona Second Wave, was warned but its effect was not seen in Telangana. The corona cases gradually dropped in the state. Many people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitisers and following physical distance, thinking that it is not for us. On the other hand, with the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine, the people took the virus very lightly. With this, the number of cases has started rising again in the last few days. In January, 4,079 positive cases were registered in Telangana and by February, the number had risen to 8,299. Currently, the number of corona cases in Telangana is close to 3 lakhs. So far 2 lakh 98 thousand 923 positive cases have been registered in the state. One thousand 634 people lost their lives due to corona infection across the state.

The second instalment of corona vaccination is underway nationwide. Many political celebrities are being vaccinated. Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy today got vaccinated. He received his first dose of the vaccine at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Union Minister Kishan Reddy has advised that the corona rules should be strictly followed even if one is vaccinated.

He said that the corona epidemic was being effectively tackled and all precautions should be taken to conquer Kovid. Kishan Reddy said there was no need to be afraid to take the vaccine. Union Minister Kishan Reddy was also present at the time of the vaccination, while Telangana Minister Ethela Rajender was also present. He was vaccinated with the Kovaggin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.