Detoxify your liver

The liver is akin to the plumbing system of our body as it is in charge of cleansing it. Through the food that we eat and water that we drink we are constantly ingesting material into our bodies, which may not always be good for us.

It is the liver that works to eliminate wastes, toxins and carcinogens from the body. To remain healthy, we need to take care of this important organ, and yoga is the perfect way to detoxify and stimulate your liver. Yoga has specific postures or asanas such as Downward Dog, Child's Pose, and Locust Pose that gently massage and stimulate, stretch, and strengthen the liver.

Pranayama consist of yogic breathing exercises to boost liver health. When the liver does not function properly it leads to conditions such as liver cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis and other diseases. Practicing Kapalbhati Pranayama, and Anulom Vilom regularly can treat a variety of liver problems effectively.

Asanas

Mandukasana

Formation of the posture

• Slowly drop your knees on your mat

• Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

• Keep your heels close to each other

• Place your right palm on your navel and your left palm on top of the right

• Exhale and bend down

• Inhale and come up

Adomukhi Svanasana

Formation of the posture

• Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

• Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' shape

• Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead

• Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades

• Try to push your heels to the floor

• Keep your eye focused on your big toes

• Hold for eight to ten breaths

Shalabasana

Formation of the posture

• Lie down flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your thighs

• Inhale completely (Purak), hold your breath (Kumbakh) and then lift your legs up together

• Ensure that your knees remainstraight and feet are together

• Place your chin or forehead on the ground

• Hold the posture for 10 seconds, slowly bringing your legs down and then exhale breath (Rechak) – This breathing technique is therapeutic

Pranayama technique

Kapal Bhati

In Sanskrit, 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating'. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

• You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

• Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach

Seed meditation

Beej Dhyan means 'seed 'or 'origin' and is also known as Aarambh Dhyan or Seed Meditation. This is a technique that lays the foundation for your meditation practice. This technique gives the practitioner the meditative energies that help him or her develop a meditative quality for the body.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)