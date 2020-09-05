Don't ignore exhaustion, chest pain, say experts

New Delhi: Lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome had taken centre-stage as the most dreaded complications of COVID-19. However, with time, more issues have begun to be discovered. Heart damage has now emerged as another grim outcome in the virus's repertoire of possible complications.

Cardiology experts say people should not ignore chest pain or exhaustion even if there is no fever. The suggestion was put forth during a discussion on 'Heart Wellness during Covid-19' hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) in their Illness to Wellness series on Friday.

Experts are of the opinion that people should be on the lookout for symptoms other than fever for early detection of COVID-19.

Dr. Mohsin Wali, cardiologist and former physician to president of India, said that the most harmful feature of this virus is its uncertainty. Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Cardiology Council at Fortis Group of Hospitals, said that coronavirus could damage the heart by causing clots, reducing the efficiency of heart muscles, and rising heart rate.

Other experts emphasised that citizens must take even greater precautions since India is on the upward slope of its COVID track where its peak is yet to be reached. One of the precautions is adoption of an anti-inflammatory diet, said Dr KK Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association. "Anything refined is inflammatory and should be avoided.

Take up a non-inflammatory diet and add all supplements that are lost by the virus," he said Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, said, "Coronavirus has set forth a wide range of damages and challenges for the world that doctors and researches are still struggling to get a grasp on. Therefore, the golden adage of prevention is better than cure, is something all of us must follow."