Eat fresh to refresh

So often, when I am sitting in peace, enjoying my summer fruits and vegetables, I receive frantic calls of people who are mentally and physically drained. I tell them all, especially women who are in charge of the kitchen, "I Thank god, we are born in a country where it is so easy to refresh and recharge! "

Nature has abundantly looked after therapeutic needs by imbedding fruits, vegetables, grains and other plant produce; with a variety of vitamins, anti-oxidants and minerals. But the former two are delicate darlings that lose their power easily when exposed to light, temperature and time. In fact, in our country all meals are freshly cooked and consumed. This practice preserves maximum nutrients. Food that is re-heated, loses its vitamin and anti-oxidant content. For example, Vitamin C rich food like lemon is best eaten raw. No wonder, it is freshly squeezed over food to preserve the Vitamin C present in it.

Simply seasonal

I know for a fact that nutrients in seasonal foods are far more than non-seasonal. Seasonal foods have travelled less, ensuring the nutrients are more intact. Unfortunately, a lot have forgotten this and will have apples in the summer.

Eating raw in often more palatable in summer than cooked food. Simply raw cucumbers with rock salt and lemon, or a mix of onions and raw mango with a sprinkling of rock salt, lemon, roasted cumin seeds, mint leaves, chopped green chillies makes for a tangy delight. Lemon and raw mangoes are packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C. Onions make you cry clearing up your sinuses and bronchial tract. The nutrient benefits in raw food are innumerable. Do add them on daily.

Vocal for local

Vocal for local is the way to go. For eg. In summer if you are from Andhra, have the Safeda mango. Similarly, eat fruits and foods grown in your region. They would be truly fresh, and more intact nutrients, as they would have travelled less. When you eat locally, your body assimilates the nutrients more easily because for generations our bodies have been used to that produce. Climatically too, that is what the body requires. By eating locally, we are additionally contributing to the environment and sustainable eating.

Let me share with you the fresh Indian summer produce:-

Vegetables – The entire gourd family. From Bitter gourd to bottle gourd, pumpkin, sword beans, cucumbers, onion, tomatoes.

Fruits- Melons, mangoes

Grains- Wholegrains like rice, pearl millet, little millet and whole wheat.

All Pulses -Like mung bean, pigeon peas etc. sprouted or cooked as dals or rasam.

Fats – Cow's ghee, cold pressed coconut and peanut oil.

Spices and condiments - cumin, ginger, green chilli, asafoetida.

So let's consume the summer produce, to physically and mentally - refresh.