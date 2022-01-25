Genetically Engineered Pig's Kidney Transplanted in 57 year Old Brain Dead man by Surgeons : Produces Urine for 74 hours

This is the 1st time a pig organ was used for human transplant procedure and the above experiment has been published in peer reviewed jo

Surgeons in University of Alabama, at US, perform a surgery, wherein engineered pig's kidney was transplanted into a 57-year-old brain dead man by surgeons.

The kidneys began to produce urine within 23 minutes and it remained viable till the end of the experiment, functioning for 74 hours.

This is the 1st time a pig organ was used for human transplant procedure and the above experiment has been published in peer reviewed journal.

The above experiment addressed critical safety as well as feasibility questions in xenotransplantation or transplanting the organs of one species into another, the results would pave the way for both future as well as immediate clinical trials.

This pig has been genetically edited so that, its organs were more compatible with human bodies and it is less likely to be rejected. The researchers did not find any infection in the man caused by viruses from the pig.

Eventhough the kidneys were able to produce the urine, but they were unable to clear creatinine from the blood, which is one of the normal functions of the kidney. The researchers suspect, this was likely because of the brain injury of that of patient, who has been brain dead.

This individual has been declared dead five-day prior, and the experiment was terminated when his other organs started to fail and he began to severely haemorrhage 77 hours into it. The kidneys were not rejected at any point.