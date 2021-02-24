Grapes for great Health

I love these tiny gems an array of colours. Be it a mystical red, a deep violet, black or a bright, happy green, grapes are easy to consume and a refreshing bowlful of immunity. They are truly your heath booster!

Let me share with you that grapes owe their hues to the presence of flavonoids and antioxidants and other polyphenols in high concentrations. These naturally occurring chemicals neutralize harmful free radicals to help prevent the process of oxidation that damages healthy cells.

If you love your heart then I know for a fact these chemicals reduce the risk of heart diseases. The most important point to note isthat it is the seeds of the grape that is the main contribut or for your cardiovascular health and wellbeing of heart muscle cells. Human studies have shown that eating a variety of grapes may help support a healthy heart by improving blood flow, arterial flexibility and blood vessel function. Grape consumption may also help prevent platelet aggregation, which can lead to clot formation. So adding in grapes to your diet can aid in promoting healthy clean arteries and help in preventing the oxidation of bad "LDL" cholesterol which can lead to plaque formation.

You will be delighted to know that for all my clients I always prescribe grapes, during the season, as they are zero in fat, and are full of natural sugar. I have observed over the years with my clients that when they have sweet cravings, justa handful of grapes can cut it down tremendously. Why don't you try this out for yourself too?

If you have elevated blood pressure levels, during the grape season, add it in your diet as grapes are an excellent source of potassium and their sodium content is close to negligible.

I have to tell you that for good eye health grapes prevent age related loss of vision and cataracts due to anti-aging properties.

Often when people complain of constipation in this season I recommend grapes. The high dietary fiber content of grapes aids in smooth bowel movement and help unclog you!

During my research I came across a study "A Boost for Colon Health. In a small human study of colon cancer patients, those who ate 2 1/2 cups of grapes per day for two weeks were able to inhibit certain genes that promote tumor growth in the colon. This benefit was observed in the healthy tissue of the subjects' colons, not the cancerous, indicating a potential role for grapes in maintaining a healthy colon."

Simply put, it's no surprise that these little grapes look like little jewels. Nutritionally, they are extremely high in value and are also delectable!