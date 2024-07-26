Health experts raise concerns over surging liver disease among young adults

New Delhi: Liver diseases are significantly rising among young adults aged 23-35, said health experts on Friday ahead of World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise global awareness of hepatitis -- an inflammation of the liver -- and related diseases.

According to the experts, conditions such as alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis are increasingly affecting this age group, leading to higher mortality and morbidity rates.

Early screening and management are crucial to improving outcomes for these individuals.

"Severe liver conditions such as acute viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver, and NASH (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) are on the rise among young adults. This surge is linked to unhealthy lifestyle practices and excessive alcohol use, now seen as a social norm. The prevalence is nearly twice as high among men compared to women," said Dr. Uday Sanglodkar, Senior Consultant Hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospitals Parel.

He also highlighted common symptoms such as jaundice, weight loss, nausea, weakness, and ascites, noting an increase in young patients in recent years.

"The rise in liver disease among young adults is also due to poor dietary choices, drug abuse, and unprotected sexual activity," said Dr. Prakash Kurane, General and HPB Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

He urged awareness and early intervention to prevent severe complications, including the necessity of liver transplants.

The liver plays a vital role in detoxification, nutrient processing, hormone regulation, immune system function, and storing essential nutrients.

However, there has been a significant rise in liver-related issues due to factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, inadequate water intake, excessive sodium consumption, viral infections, and prolonged use of certain medications.

Additionally, health conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels increase the risk of liver problems.

Cirrhosis and NASH can cause severe liver damage, leading to permanent scarring and fat accumulation.

Hepatitis, caused by various factors including viruses and toxins, remains a significant concern.

"Vaccines against Hepatitis A and B are essential for high-risk individuals," Dr. Sanglodkar said.